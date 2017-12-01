Chrissy Teigen‘s 32nd birthday party really took off and reached new heights.

The pregnant star celebrated her big day with a Pan Am-themed bash as guests traveled back in time and got in the retro ’60s spirit with cabin-crew chic costumes including block color tops, pencil skirts, pillbox hats as well as double-breasted ensembles.

The soirée was complete with stewardesses and pilots dressed in the now-defunct airline’s wardrobe!

Teigen channeled Jackie Kennedy Onassis, wearing a black fascinator with a boxy orange top and skirt that was cinched at her baby bump with a belt. Husband John Legend looked dapper in a mix of tartan patterns that also followed the party’s theme.

“Welcome to Chrissy’s Pan Am flight! We don’t know where we’re going, we don’t know what we’re doing but we don’t care. Thank you all for dressing up, I felt like an a—– for making you guys do this,” the Lip Sync Battle star thanked her passengers.

“This is a more intimate gathering than what we have at the house and stuff. You guys mean so much to us, me especially. We love you guys!” Teigen told the guests.

Famous friends invited to the celebration included Kim Kardashian, who wore a pink vintage Chanel suit, Kanye West, Kris Jenner and hairstylist Jen Atkin.

Attendees entered through a faux terminal as they boarded a plane set that was decked out with red and blue lined velvet seats, Pan Am collectibles and even vintage issues of PEOPLE!

In addition to the fun atmosphere, the invitation-only party was filled with food, dancing and games of bingo.

Over a week before her birthday bash, Teigen announced her second pregnancy on social media with the first glimpse of her bump in a video that also starred 19-month-old daughter Luna Simone.

The sex of the couple’s baby on the way is unconfirmed at this point, but a son wouldn’t be a surprise.

Teigen previously said on Twitter, “Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah.”