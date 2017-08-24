Chrissy Teigen and Stylist Monica Rose Are Curating a Below Deck-Inspired Vacation Wardrobe

There are two reasons Bravo’s Below Deck will instantly put you into a binge-watching coma — the endlessly entertaining antics of the boat’s crew and the unbelievable vacation envy of the gorgeous tropical charters. On board, guests have 5-star treatment from the crew with everything from on-demand meals to a personal unpacking service for their (multiple!) suitcases. Even when guests charter the yacht for just a day or two the amount of outfit changes throughout the show is what luxury vacations are all about. So when Bravo superfan Chrissy Teigen began to prepare for her upcoming travels, she knew exactly where to turn for packing inspo — Below Deck.

On Snapchat Teigen shared videos of her vacation packing process showing scenes of the multiple racks of clothes and rows and rows of shoes that filled up an entire living room.

Then Teigen revealed that with the help of her stylist Monica Rose, every look is actually inspired by the hit Bravo TV show. She shared a video of a thick white binder with the cover titled: “Chrissy’s Below Deck #styledbymonicarose” which really puts all other Bravo superfans to shame.

She flipped through the binder to reveal a few looks planned for her activities. One day look includes a red A-line dress, another evening look includes a one-shoulder black Balmain gown. (We’re still waiting for her Captain Lee-inspired “whites.”)

Rose is Teigen’s longtime stylist. She recently split ties with the Kardashian-Jenner family, after over a decade styling Khloé Kardashian and her sisters. Kim Kardashian revealed on Watch What Happens Live that her split with the stylist isn’t for the same reason as Khloé’s.

“I haven’t worked with her in maybe four years, so my reason is not connected to this,” she told host Andy Cohen.

Despite any drama with the KarJenners, Rose and Teigen have been working together regularly and clearly, are gearing up for some of their most fantastic work yet. Watch out for Chrissy’s style storm to hit the high seas!

What do you think of Teigen’s glamorous vacation style?