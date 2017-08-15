Shop Chrissy Teigen's 5 Favorite Pieces from Her A.L.C. x Intermix Collection

Chrissy Teigen is pretty much #goals in every way — from her hilarious tweets to her adorable family, not to mention her enviable sense of style, she’s always keeping it real. And now, she’s the model and muse for a chic new line — “On Duty” by A.L.C. x Intermix. As a mom and supermodel, Teigen keeps pretty busy with family, work and travel but maintains her sense of style — which is exactly why Andrea Lieberman, the founder and creative director of A.L.C., chose her to represent the “On Duty” collection of elevated sportswear.

“There’s no ‘on duty/off duty’ to me. There’s no real ‘off duty’ like I’m just going to put on sweatpants and kick back — everything is going to transition,” Teigen tells PEOPLE. “I always have to be ‘on’ no matter where I am. It just felt very right. I think that’s the most perfect part about anything. When you love it and you believe in it and you love the people that you’re working with, it makes it so much more exciting.”

At a recent dinner in L.A. celebrating the launch of the collection, Teigen played favorites from the collection, including the zippered pair she also wears in the photo above. “I wore them tonight because they’re extra high-waisted.” She also name-checked the bodysuit. “It’s really sexy and nice and thin and has a cute little cutout in the back. It just feels like it fits into the Intermix collection.”

