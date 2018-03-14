All the Details on Chrissy Metz's Custom Wedding Dress from the This Is Us Finale

The This Is Us season two finale delivered some of the Pearson family’s most heartwarming moments so far. At the top of the list? Kate’s wedding to Toby.

Chrissy Metz said her vows as Kate Pearson on the hit NBC family drama during a gorgeous garden ceremony while wearing a custom, handmade couture wedding gown created by This Is Us costume designer Hala Bahmet.

“I explored several different design ideas and have a variety of sketches [with the help of sketch artist Jacqueline Wazir],” Bahmet told PeopleStyle. “Because the wedding was outdoors I wanted elements of nature represented in the design of the dress and a natural cascading bouquet.”

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The gown’s fabrics included French embroidered and beaded lace, which was specifically selected to complement the outdoor ceremony.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“The French lace fabric I chose has a vine motif running through it in addition to floral elements,” she said.

Jacqueline Wazir.

To bring some glamour to the look — which ultimately took two weeks to construct — Bahmet “added a lot of additional beading to the bodice and along the front flounce (all sewn by hand) for more all-over sparkle.”



RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! 12 Chic Jumpsuits You Can Wear to All of Your Spring Weddings

Before making the actual gown Metz would wear on the show, Bahmet said, “We created a mockup dress in a less expensive fabric to work out the design details.”

When it came time to film the emotional episode, Metz wanted to make sure every detail of Kate’s look was meaningful. The actress wore a pale blue manicure featuring her TV father Jack Pearson’s initials painted on two fingers.

“When we were planning Kate’s wedding look, I knew I wanted to do something special,” Metz wrote. “Honoring the beautiful relationship Jack and Kate always had, I decided to have his initials close to my heart. The nail color was my something blue.”

Want to recreate the same shade? Metz’s team used a mix of OPI’s “It’s a Boy” and “Funny Bunny” for the custom mani color.