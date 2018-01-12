Chrissy Metz Customizes a $139 Eloquii Dress for the Critics' Choice Awards: Get the Look!

Chrissy Metz was a style standout at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday.

The This Is Us star, 37, wore a ’70s-inspired print dress by Eloquii that featured a fit and flare silhouette and tie neck detail.

Metz customized her look with the help of her stylist Penny Lovell and dressmaker Dani Kurrle who shared a sneak peek of the process that included adding black sequin fabric at the waistline and strings of black sequins throughout the bodice. And to make it a gown, the same ruffle pattern was attached.

To complete her awards show ensemble, the actress accessorized with a Jimmy Choo clutch, Anabela Chan earrings, Spallanzani ring and Stuart Weitzman heels.

And you too can wear a dress similar to Chrissy’s!

Eloquii offers a knee-length dress in the same ’70s-inspired print for $139.

With awards season currently underway, the Critics’ Choice Awards marked the second time this week that Metz has worn a custom-made dress, courtesy of Lovell.

For the Golden Globe Awards this past Sunday, Metz collaborated closely with her stylist and designers at Sachin & Babi on her one-of-a-kind off-the-shoulder velvet gown which featured a black sequin wrap and hand beaded crystal brooch.

“We very much created this dress around Chrissy and what Chrissy likes and we tailor it to her, in every way, design-wise and physically,” Lovell told PEOPLE about Metz being very involved in the customization of her look. “I really worked with her and with how she feels, as I do with all my clients.”

Adding, “Chrissy is a very confident and fantastic person.”