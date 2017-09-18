Chrissy Metz made her Emmys debut in high style. The star and her new stylist Penny Lovell collaborated with designer Lela Rose on a custom blue gown which made Metz feel like a “princess” for her big night.

“I love the accents of the pearls,” Metz told PEOPLE on the red carpet of the lace design with pearl embroidery on the neckline and hemline, adding that she had to be careful of people stepping on her train on the carpet.

Metz, who was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Kate Pearson in This Is Us, said she listened to Hall and Oats while getting ready for her big night and that she almost “passed out” when she bumped into Tituss Burgess from the Netflix hit Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The actress been collaborating with Penny Lovell to kick off awards season and is collaborating with more designers like Rose and Tanya Taylor at the Bafta tea event on Saturday.

She recently opened up to PEOPLE about learning to love her shape and facing her fashion fears on the red carpet.

“When I started promoting This Is Us, I was worried about how things would photograph, but I slowly gained confidence,” she said. “I love bold colors and prints now, like the floral gown I wore to the 2017 Critics’ Choice Awards. Being a big girl, you want to hide sometimes, but with that dress, it was like ‘Boom! I’m here, in all my embroidered glory.'”

Metz added that she wants to be at the forefront of the body positive conversation to help inspire other women to step out of their comfort zone and experiment with clothing.

“I want to encourage women to enjoy what they’re wearing, as opposed to just finding a boring black dress that fits,” she told PEOPLE.

This Is Us returns Sept. 26 (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.

