Chris Pratt Gets His ‘Man Boobs’ Blow-Dried

The number one rule of being a superhero? Never let ’em see you sweat. And if it turns out that you are perspiring, make sure to have someone on hand to erase any trace of evidence. Chris Pratt – a.k.a. Starlord in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 – knows that well, which is why he enlisted his stylist and a blow dryer to dry him down during the press tour for the film. But then he went and ruined the illusion by sharing the video with all of us.

In a video posted to his Instagram, Pratt strikes the classic beefcake pose (arms flexed and behind his head) while stylist Annie Psaltiras takes a blowdryer to his armpits and “t-ts” as he narrates the scene on the GOTG2 tour. “Oh hey, Chris Pratt here,” he says. “I’m here with Annie, who’s my stylist, but also works as a part-time pit dryer. Using the old Dyson blowdryer to get that t-t sweat gone.”

Next time… Put the deodorant under the man boobs. Getting all heated up and passionate about #gotgvol2 #WHATSMYSNACK A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

He also shares a pro tip in the caption – “next time, put deodorant under the man boobs” – though his fans seems to be ready to step in should he forget to do so, with many in the comments declaring Chris Pratt Boob Sweat Dryer their “dream job.”

RELATED PHOTOS: These 7 Macho Male Celebrities’ Hidden Beauty Talents!

Pratt has long shared his genius style and beauty tips on his own Instagram, whether he’s showing that the best way to have foundation applied is to “dance your face pretty,” giving us an inside look at the source of his modeling inspiration for a Vanity Fair cover, and exposing the insider secrets of his InStyle photoshoot – including that they sent him home with a fancy shirt to make up for how stylish he isn’t. And certainly we can’t forget the fact that he French braids like a dream.

On this particular press tour, he’s been sharing insight into some of his style and beauty moments – including insight into his favorite body part (very cut butt), how good he looks in skinny jeans and a ruffled top, and the healthy snacks that inspire him to rap.

When asked to jot down our favorite body parts in a "newlywed" type of best friend game in this Korean press conference @jamesgunn and I had different albeit similarly ridiculous answers. #gotgvol2 His answer: "back of head/intestines" Mine: a drawing of super cut ass butt cheeks. A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

My favorite outfit so far. #gotgvol2 #tokyo A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

Are you signing up for the role of Chris Pratt sweat dryer?