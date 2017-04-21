Chris Pratt Gets His ‘Man Boobs’ Blow-Dried

The number one rule of being a superhero? Never let ’em see you sweat. And if it turns out that you are perspiring, make sure to have someone on hand to erase any trace of evidence. Chris Pratt – a.k.a. Starlord in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 – knows that well, which is why he enlisted his stylist and a blow dryer to dry him down during the press tour for the film. But then he went and ruined the illusion by sharing the video with all of us.
In a video posted to his Instagram, Pratt strikes the classic beefcake pose (arms flexed and behind his head) while stylist Annie Psaltiras takes a blowdryer to his armpits and “t-ts” as he narrates the scene on the GOTG2 tour. “Oh hey, Chris Pratt here,” he says. “I’m here with Annie, who’s my stylist, but also works as a part-time pit dryer. Using the old Dyson blowdryer to get that t-t sweat gone.”
He also shares a pro tip in the caption – “next time, put deodorant under the man boobs” – though his fans seems to be ready to step in should he forget to do so, with many in the comments declaring Chris Pratt Boob Sweat Dryer their “dream job.”
RELATED PHOTOS: These 7 Macho Male Celebrities’ Hidden Beauty Talents!
Pratt has long shared his genius style and beauty tips on his own Instagram, whether he’s showing that the best way to have foundation applied is to “dance your face pretty,” giving us an inside look at the source of his modeling inspiration for a Vanity Fair cover, and exposing the insider secrets of his InStyle photoshoot – including that they sent him home with a fancy shirt to make up for how stylish he isn’t. And certainly we can’t forget the fact that he French braids like a dream.
On this particular press tour, he’s been sharing insight into some of his style and beauty moments – including insight into his favorite body part (very cut butt), how good he looks in skinny jeans and a ruffled top, and the healthy snacks that inspire him to rap.
#WHATSMYSNACK It is said that when you fast you have visions. It goes back to the Bible and probably before. It's a spiritual experience to say the least. I'm not fasting per se but I am definitely at the point in this diet where I've began metabolizing my own brain for energy. Not to brag. If your body gets so hungry you start eating your own brain matter for energy, keep going! You're almost there! It means the love handles are next! And then you will be complete. You will have arrived at the destination. And forever you will be happy. Just kidding. Don't do it. Not worth it. Go get some Doritos or skittles. Both of which have Starlord's face on them right now!!!
Are you signing up for the role of Chris Pratt sweat dryer?