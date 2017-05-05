Chris Pratt Raves About $350 Caviar Facial: ‘When You Think I’m Super-Humble, Remember I Got Caviar on My Face’

When he’s not fighting to save the Marvel universe or being a doting dad, Chris Pratt indulges himself with a good pampering.

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 star recently revealed to Yahoo Style that wife Anna Faris treated him to a $350 white caviar facial at the La Prairie spa inside the Ritz-Carlton hotel in New York City.

“I got a facial at the hotel, yes, I did. I was going to get a massage and a facial. Anna set me up,” Pratt, 37, said. “At one point they were asking me if I wanted caviar rubbed on my face. Just when you think I’m a super-humble, normal guy, just remember that I got caviar rubbed on my face. It felt so good. Popped all the zits on my nose. My blackheads were gone.”

The luxe beauty treatment Pratt received is a caviar illuminating facial, which is a part of the La Prairie’s White Caviar collection. The facial cost runs between $275 and $350, and with add-ons and extras can total as much as $550.

Enter a world of pristine elegance. #liquidlight #luxuryskincare #brightening A post shared by la prairie official account (@laprairie) on Apr 29, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Win Hammiest Couple at ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Premiere

With the caviar facial, Pratt surely brightened his skin and minimized the appearance of discoloration. In addition, it helped maintain an even skin tone and increased firmness.

Back in December, the actor revealed his secret to passing the time while getting pretty by his glam squad. “When I got delirious on these press tours I like to do my own makeup by having @bridgetbragerhair hold the makeup sponge and I dance my face pretty,” Pratt revealed in an Instagram post.

And if you didn’t know already, his air-brush contour is more on point than a Kardashians’. Pratt’s no stranger to sheet masks either.