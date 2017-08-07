All About the New Engagement Ring Chris Pratt Gave Anna Faris 8 Months Before Their Split

UPDATED AUGUST 7th, 2017: In December 2016, Anna Faris stepped out on the red carpet wearing an upgraded engagement ring from now estranged-husband Chris Pratt. On Sunday, August 6th, the couple announced their separation. Below is the story that originally ran.



He can French braid. He embraces contouring. And we just found out that Chris Pratt also knows his diamonds. The actor surprised his wife Anna Faris with an engagement ring upgrade — and he went big.

Faris revealed her new bling on the red carpet at the Passengers Los Angeles premiere Wednesday night, explaining that she’s still in shock over the early Christmas gift from her husband.

“He just got me this ring. I know. Like two days ago,” Faris told E! News, giving the blinding diamond a quick flash to the camera. “I look [at it] and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe it either!’ He’s an incredibly romantic man and I’m very, very lucky.”

“She got me a tractor,” Pratt added, “so we’re kind of even!”

RELATED: 5 Times Chris Pratt Proves He’s the Beauty Blogger the World Needs

Faris teamed her new ring with a romantic tulle dress featuring a crystal-accented halter neckline and a chic, side-slicked ponytail. The center oval stone is surrounded by a halo of diamonds and appears to be substantially larger than her original oval stone which was also set on a gold band.

Faris recently opened up about her relationship with Pratt, who she married in 2009, explaining that sometimes rumors about their relationship affect her.

“I take pride in how great my relationship is with Chris, but having said that, of course, in this crazy world where he’s off doing movies and I’m in L.A. raising our child, of course I’m going to feel vulnerable, like any normal human would,” she shared on a recent episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, adding that even though she knew the tabloid reports were false, “It made me feel incredibly very insecure.”

What do you think of Faris’ new ring? Share below!