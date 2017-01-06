Chris Pratt Pokes Fun at His Vanity Fair Cover Shoot in a Series of Hilarious Instagram Captions

Sure, Chris Pratt‘s steamy shots from his Vanity Fair photo shoot serve as some great eye candy, but even better than that are The Passengers star’s hilarious, real talk commentary making fun of the shoot that he recently shared on Instagram. And this isn’t the first time he’s posted self-deprecating comments about his fashion spreads online – after Pratt was named InStyle’s September Man of Style, the star posted hysterical captions to his shoot, reminding us he truly isn’t one to take himself too seriously.
For Vanity Fair‘s February issue, the star stripped down on the cover of the magazine, but Pratt made sure to let his fans know it wasn’t nearly as glamorous as it looked. “This is a picture of me on the cover of @VanityFair that water was cold AF,” he captioned the cover shot on Instagram.
This is a picture of me on the cover of@VanityFair that water was cold AF. The magazine is on newsstands now. Is news stands one word? Is it newsstands or news stands? Siri didn't correct me and put a line underneath it so. That settles that. Anyways. You can go get it at the place where they sell magazines. Rite Aid or whatever. There is also an online version floating around somewhere. The article is very nice. Please read it. It talks about my upbringing and my faith. I remember seeing Heath Ledger on the cover of Vanity Fair when I was a kid. I read the article. Then one day I saw him driving through Hollywood. He had an awesome Ford Mustang. I drove a Suzuki Samurai at the time and was dead broke. Quick question… If a train of thought left my phone going 80 miles an hour due east- would it still be douchey to post more pics from my @vanityfair shoot?
But he didn’t stop there. After finally wrapping up the water portion of the shoot, Pratt got to sit in front of a fire and said, “Here’s me warming up after having to be in that freakin’ cold ass water forever.” (Hey Chris, we feel you!)
Pratt also acknowledged the fact that in fashion, almost nothing every actually starts on time – even photo shoots that you’re the star of.
“Here’s me waiting for the photo shoot to start. I was like, ‘Well guys, I’ll just chill over here by my race car and rub my neck real quick. You know what I’m sayin’,'” he captioned this shot, where he’s leaning up against an old-fashioned race car looking pensively out into the distance.
And one of his final, and arguably, his best photo caption comes with this shot of Pratt staring seductively into the camera and holding up his right hand to his face. If you’re questioning why exactly he’s doing that with his hand, he’s got an answer.
“And here I am casually sniffing my knuckles,” Pratt said. Well, glad he cleared that up!
Do you like Chris Pratt’s funny commentary about his Vanity Fair shoot? Sound off!