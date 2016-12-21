Chris Pratt’s Style Has Always Been on Point (Case in Point: These Bunny Ears)

Long before Passengers star Chris Pratt graced the pages of InStyle as its Man Of Style and (kind of) started to enjoy getting his hair and makeup done for red carpet events, he was just your average boy-next-door. But clearly, he was destined for fashion greatness at a young age.

The 37-year-old actor, known for his funny and charming commentary on his social media posts, shared a throwback photo on Instagram that lets us all know he’s come a long way style-wise since his pre-teen days.

Pratt shared an adorable photo of his younger self sporting a striped button down, blue sweater vest and what appears to be homemade cardboard bunny ears and handmade matching bow tie.

“Here a young Chris Pratt poses on the red carpet wearing designer bunny ears and blue vest by Goodwill of America,” the star jokes in the photo’s caption.

But although by now, Pratt’s loved for his sharp sense of style every time he steps on the red carpet, he previously revealed in real life, his sense of fashion stays pretty low key. “Full disclosure I did not pick out any of the clothes which is kinda funny for a guy who is called the ‘man of style’ I mostly like T shirts with American flags on them,” he commented on one of the InStyle Man of Style photos that he posted on his Instagram in September.

Still, we’re loving this bunny look on Pratt. Any chance he may recreate this look at his next premiere? We can only hope.

