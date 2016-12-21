Chris Pratt’s Style Has Always Been on Point (Case in Point: These Bunny Ears)

Long before Passengers star Chris Pratt graced the pages of InStyle as its Man Of Style and (kind of) started to enjoy getting his hair and makeup done for red carpet events, he was just your average boy-next-door. But clearly, he was destined for fashion greatness at a young age.
The 37-year-old actor, known for his funny and charming commentary on his social media posts, shared a throwback photo on Instagram that lets us all know he’s come a long way style-wise since his pre-teen days.
RELATED PHOTOS: Our ’90s Throwback Photos & How We’d Wear Them Today
Pratt shared an adorable photo of his younger self sporting a striped button down, blue sweater vest and what appears to be homemade cardboard bunny ears and handmade matching bow tie.
“Here a young Chris Pratt poses on the red carpet wearing designer bunny ears and blue vest by Goodwill of America,” the star jokes in the photo’s caption.
But although by now, Pratt’s loved for his sharp sense of style every time he steps on the red carpet, he previously revealed in real life, his sense of fashion stays pretty low key. “Full disclosure I did not pick out any of the clothes which is kinda funny for a guy who is called the ‘man of style’ I mostly like T shirts with American flags on them,” he commented on one of the InStyle Man of Style photos that he posted on his Instagram in September.
@instylemagazine was kind enough to name me September's Man of Style. You can buy the #magazine on the stands now if it pleases you. This photo shoot was geared toward releasing the #magnificent #magnificent7 Movie in theaters September 23rd. Full disclosure I did not pick out any of the clothes which is kinda funny for a guy who is called the "man of style" 😂 I mostly like T shirts with American flags on them. Usually I go for the one on the top of the "shirt pile" but I want to promote this nice magazine called In Style Magazine because everyone who was there that hot day we were doing the photo shoot was really nice. They had nice food spread out. And they played good country music. And there were horses all over the place. I feel like I took some pictures with some horses but those didn't make the magazine. Maybe I accidentally closed my eyes or maybe the horse's agent threw a Hollywood bitch fit for some reason. The people who picked out the clothes have good style. No doubt. Oh! They even gave me a shirt!!!! Such a nice shirt. Like a flannel shirt but made out of pajamas and the thing cost like $500 or something ridiculous but they just gave it to me!!! So. Anyways. Hopefully this helps them at least sell $500 worth of magazines to make up for that sweet ass shirt. It's up in Washington so I can't send a pic right now of the shirt. But trust me. It's great. @instylemagazine September 2016 Man of Style on newsstands now. Photographed by @thomaswhiteside; styled by @jamesvaleri; photo director @lisamartin0563; grooming by @bridgetbragerhair; production by @kelseystevensproduction.
Still, we’re loving this bunny look on Pratt. Any chance he may recreate this look at his next premiere? We can only hope.
What do you think about Chris’ childhood throwback photo? Tell us!