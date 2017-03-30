New ‘do, who dis? It’s Chris Pine!
The actor, 36, showed off his freshly shaved head at Wednesday’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas where he was promoting his upcoming superhero film, Wonder Woman.
Pine surprised many — most notably his loyal followers, called Pine Nuts — with his hair transformation and clean shaven beard, and the reactions were mixed.
While few complimented the star on his Kristen Stewart-esque buzz cut, most had the same reaction: Why?
Pine explained to E! News that he was inspired by Homeland star Rupert Friend, when he was recently sick with the flu and watching the Showtime drama. And so he chose to grab the razor to cut it all off because he was “bored.”