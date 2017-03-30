New ‘do, who dis? It’s Chris Pine!

The actor, 36, showed off his freshly shaved head at Wednesday’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas where he was promoting his upcoming superhero film, Wonder Woman.

Pine surprised many — most notably his loyal followers, called Pine Nuts — with his hair transformation and clean shaven beard, and the reactions were mixed.

All I'm saying is Chris Pine is too beautiful for this world. — Monique Galindo (@parallelocam) March 30, 2017

@dailycpine oh I love him like this . Even more.😍Chris Pine looking good, handsome as ever — Melissa (@Melissa28378471) March 29, 2017

While few complimented the star on his Kristen Stewart-esque buzz cut, most had the same reaction: Why?

WHY IS CHRIS PINE BALD — michele (@zoesmurphyy) March 30, 2017

WHY DID CHRIS PINE SHAVE HIS HEAD — meg 📚🦄💫 (◕︿◕✿) (@thefairybooks) March 30, 2017

why is chris pine bald……………………………………………….. — nat (@jasontodds_) March 30, 2017

Chris Pine shaved his head and beard…WHY — JD Miller (@JDMiller14) March 29, 2017

why did chris pine shave his hair off — amɛɛra (@rizsahmeds) March 29, 2017

omg he looks so funny 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/M1ZjJVvkH0 — best of chris pine (@bestofpine) March 30, 2017

in the arms of an angel… 😪 pic.twitter.com/L3mU8ZHa19 — Can You Feel It? (@SamIAmSquatch) March 30, 2017

chris pine is a hot mess bald i'm dyin hahahaha — jay (@vulcanscully) March 29, 2017

Oh my god chris pine what did you doooooo — P⚡️ loves House MD (@penkontalok) March 29, 2017

Chris Pine without hair makes me uncomfortable. — blah (@warmdork) March 29, 2017

chris pine shaved his beautiful disney prince hair and now he's bald why has my boy not been taking care of himself — Q (@magrotrobbies) March 30, 2017

I hate Chris for going bald but I can't blame his reasoning because that's some shit I would do when I'm bored lmao — Year of The Hammer™ (@mangheux) March 30, 2017

Can't wait for Lex Luthor to appear in the WW premiere https://t.co/pvAJsEa3CN — c (@trucemera) March 30, 2017

Pine explained to E! News that he was inspired by Homeland star Rupert Friend, when he was recently sick with the flu and watching the Showtime drama. And so he chose to grab the razor to cut it all off because he was “bored.”