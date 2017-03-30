People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Hair Changes

Chris Pine Debuts His Shaved Head at CinemaCon — and the Pine Nuts Are Shook

By

Posted on

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

New ‘do, who dis? It’s Chris Pine!

The actor, 36, showed off his freshly shaved head at Wednesday’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas where he was promoting his upcoming superhero film, Wonder Woman.

Pine surprised many — most notably his loyal followers, called Pine Nuts — with his hair transformation and clean shaven beard, and the reactions were mixed.

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

While few complimented the star on his Kristen Stewart-esque buzz cut, most had the same reaction: Why?

FROM COINAGE: You Don’t Need Superpowers to be Batman–Just This Much Money

Pine explained to E! News that he was inspired by Homeland star Rupert Friend, when he was recently sick with the flu and watching the Showtime drama. And so he chose to grab the razor to cut it all off because he was “bored.”