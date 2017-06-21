NBA Star Chris Paul's First Fashion Collaboration Is a Tribute to His Late Grandfather

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul may have just come out with his 11th shoe design with Nike this year, but now the free agent can add becoming a full-fledged fashion designer to his hefty resumé.

With the help of his longtime stylist Courtney Mays, the 32-year-old NBA star teamed up with FIVE FOUR to launch an athleisure-inspired capsule collection of trendy men’s clothing and accessories, which are affordably priced between $20 to $59. And the story behind Paul’s main inspiration for the line will warm your heart.

“It is an ode to my late grandfather who was murdered my senior year of high school,” the athlete, who was recruited by Wake Forest University in 2013, said. “He was my best friend. I worked at his gas station. There’s little odes to him in different things, like when you see the hats or the jeans, you’ll see three chevron logos on the side, which is because my grandfather’s service station was the chevron logo.”

The collection, which is available for pre-order now, features neutral-toned polos, sporty pants and multicolored plaid button-ups. “The plaid ones are for my grandfather since [he wore that]. It’s probably my favorite” Paul told PeopleStyle at the launch event Tuesday night.

The star said the challenges of designing clothes are completely different from his experience with footwear design. “It was different in the aspect of the fittings and seeing it all come together,” he said. “I’m one of those people like, ‘No, I need to see it [in person.’ I liked putting those little touches on it that make it personal — like putting three chevrons since I am CP3 and wear the number 3.”

The pieces also reflect Paul’s personal off-the-court style which he describes as “comfortable and relaxed.”

In terms of any good luck charms he wears during NBA basketball games, Paul added there is one accessory he will never play without. “Since I don’t have any tattoos or wear a headband, I wear these custom red, white, blue and black rubber band bracelets with my wife, daughter and son’s names on it,” he said.

When it comes to crazy fashion trends, Paul chooses to set his own rules instead of following what everyone else is wearing. So it’s no surprise that when asked if he would ever jump on the RompHim bandwagon his response was: “No chance. And when I say no chance, I mean absolutely no chance!”

Are you excited for Chris Paul’s fashion collaboration with Five Four? Share your favorite piece with us in the comments.