Today, getting a tattoo that represents a significant other isn’t a surprising move. David Beckham has a tattoo of wife Victoria Beckham’s name on his hand, Kelly Ripa has her husband Mark Consuelos’s last name on her wrist, and Tim McGraw has Faith Hill’s first name on his bicep. But for Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky, the tattoo she got when she was just 15 years old foreshadowed who she would spend the rest of her life with.

Years before she’d meet Hemsworth, the Tidelands star got a tattoo of the Thor symbol on her bicep. And little did she know at the time, she’d end up marrying the man who starred as that very character in the 2011 film, Thor.

“Yes, it’s about Thor and I ended up marrying who plays Thor!” she tells Vogue Australia of her ink in a new interview. “It is shocking how things in life [turn out]. I just liked that [symbol] and the legend he had was so beautiful and I wanted to keep it.”

The mother-of-three, who has collected a large collection of tattoos over the years, has since knowingly inked her body with a tattoo that represents Hemsworth. The star has a C on her ring finger that was drawn by Hemsworth, along with a matching tattoo with Miley Cyrus, who is engaged to Hemsworth’s brother Liam, and a matching tattoo with Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso.

She told PEOPLE of the ink she got with Barroso, “A few friends, we got together and we felt like we had to have something to remind us of those great moments we stayed together, and we decided to get a little tattoo [of three dots on their pinkies] all together and we say ‘We’ll have to do one every year.’”