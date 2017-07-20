If you’ve looked at Chris Hemsworth and thought, ‘Wow, that’s a good-looking man, I wonder what he smells like?’ Well now we have your answer. Turns out, Thor wears BOSS Bottled Tonic.

The well-groomed (read: incredibly attractive) Avengers star, 33, is the face of the new men’s fragrance, which debuted at Macy’s this month (it starts at $86 for 3.3 ounces). And when we met him in a hotel room in downtown N.Y.C. last week to discuss his new role in the beauty world, we couldn’t help but think that the scent is everything we thought he would smell like: Fresh, woody, sexy and a little bit spicy, too.

But he didn’t sign on to be the face of BOSS Bottled Tonic just because it smells good (the pop of ginger is truly a treat, if we may say so ourselves). He did it also because of the campaign’s message, which is all about being the Man of Today. [Shown below shooting the campaign.]

“Essentially it’s about being a good person,” Hemsworth tells PEOPLE of why he got on board with BOSS. “It’s about being kind and gracious and appreciative and being passionate and ambitious and chasing your dreams but ensuring that the path to that place to success is one of integrity, honesty and collaboration and respect for people involved in that journey.”

He said his parents inspired him to become the person he is today. “I grew up with very little money but my parents were my absolute heroes,” he says. “They were respectful, kind human beings and operated in a way that was constantly inspiring and nurturing and kind.”

In fact, that’s why he still calls his mom for advice about everything from guidance on his family — he’s a father of three with wife Elsa Pataky — to work projects. “I’ll talk to her about things that are stressing me, films or work or whatever,” he says. “And she’ll say, ‘If you’re not having fun then like I said many years ago, there’s something else.’ And that always makes me realign my motivations for things or my motives for things.”

Overall, he says the key to being a good “Man of Today” is staying grounded, whether he’s throwing hammers as Thor, surfing in skin-tight wetsuits or spending time with his family.

“Fame just heightens who you are,” he says. “I don’t think it changes you too much. If you’re an a—, we’re all going to know about it because you’re now on a platform and under a magnifying glass. For me, I feel like I had a good foundation and good upbringing, so I can stay true to myself and not get caught up in the insanity of it all.”

Of course, he’ll smell good while doing so.

