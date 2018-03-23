Chris Evans' Fans Have Mixed Reviews on His New Robust Mustache

Chris Evans with his mustache. Splash News Online

Making a mustache statement is trending in the world of superheroes.

Earlier this week, Henry Cavill, who plays Superman, bid an emotional adieu to his above-the-lip fuzz with a thoughtful Instagram post (see below).

And while Superman ditched his ‘stache, Chris Evans, a.k.a. Captain America, picked up the slack, debuting close-ups of his well-trimmed facial hair in a profile that ran in the New York Times on Thursday.

“People don’t recognize me at all,” Evans, 36, says of sporting a new mustache in the interview, where he also hinted that he and actress Jenny Slate may have broken up for the second time. “It’s like I’m invisible.”

This isn’t a beginner mustache for Evans — he’s been known to sport a manicured beard and matching mustache grooming look. But this is definitely the boldest take he’s taken on facial hair yet, ditching the beard in full of a robust ‘stache.

Chris Evans with his well-manicured facial hair — beard included.

Fans of the star have mixed reviews — some outright love it, while others are still getting used to the look.

One fan tweeted, “I hope Henry Cavill knows that Chris Evans stole his mustache.” Another wrote, “Can’t decide if the Chris Evans stache is the best or worst thing that’s happened to me.” Another Broadway-bound fan typed, “I’m like two weeks away from see that Chris Evans mustache in person and I don’t know if I’m ready.”

i hope henry cavill knows that chris evans stole his mustache — tita marga is a fan account (@leiascaptain) March 22, 2018

Can’t decide if the Chris Evans stache is the best or worst thing that’s happened to me pic.twitter.com/OpvKjXNcbo — Kayla Cobb (@KaylCobb) March 22, 2018

i'm like two weeks away from see that chris evans mustache in person and i don't know if i'm ready — cardamom blessing (@lurrel) March 22, 2018

chris evans *deep breath* has a robust *gasp* MOUSTACHE *loud exhale* and i for one?! *DEEP BREATH* WILL NEVER BE THE SAME *sobs* https://t.co/O3SVTDwcc2 pic.twitter.com/HpXrskXSEm — Cassie Surprise (@chasspod) March 22, 2018

Of course, there’s a reason behind his growth: It’s for his role in the Broadway reprisal of Lobby Hero, which starts previews this month. In the Kenneth Lonergan play, he takes on the role of a police officer named Bill. (Though, it should be noted, that in an exclusive photo the production released to PEOPLE in January, shown below, there was no mustache visible.) The performance also stars Michael Cera and Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry.

An image from his new play Lobby Hero. Mark Seliger

Either way, this signals a new chapter for the Captain America star, who also admitted that he’s almost ready to bow out of the iconic superhero role, telling the New York Times that he does not plan to return to the franchise after finishing the fourth Avengers movie later this year.

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” he said.