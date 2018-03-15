Chriselle Lim's Nordstrom Collection Is Here! Shop the Cutest Styles for Spring Now

Between her stylish Instagram feed, lifestyle blog, YouTube channel and adorable daughter Chloe, it’s safe to say that lifestyle influencer Chriselle Lim inspires women across the globe with her personal style, beauty secrets, advice on motherhood and fashion tips and tricks. With one million followers on Instagram and over 650,000 YouTube subscribers, you’ve probably come across Chriselle Lim in your search for sartorial inspiration while scrolling somewhere in social media (even if you don’t follow her yet).

Though her travel posts include runway shows in Paris and Milan and her wardrobe consists of gorgeous (and expensive) designer pieces, she’s now making it easier — and more affordable — for fans and followers to attain her style with a capsule collection at Nordstrom.

Lim has partnered with Los Angeles-based clothing line J.O.A. on a 23-piece ready-to-wear collection called “Roman Holiday” available exclusively at select Nordstrom stores and at Nordstrom.com. J.O.A. is known for their affordable prices and on-trend styles, making the collection an easy way for The Chriselle Factor fans to channel Lim’s look in every day life.

“I always find style inspiration from my travels, and during a trip to Rome last June, I fell in love with the rustic romance and colors of the city,” Lim stated in an official press release. “Much like my personal style, I also wanted to create classic, modern staples and super stylish pieces that can elevate any wardrobe and be worn in many ways – whether on vacation, at the office, or dropping my daughter Chloe off at school.”

The collection ranges from $59 to $124 and includes spring-ready styles such as wide-leg pants, tailored blazers, ruffled tops, tie-front crop tops and a variety of pretty dresses (the most expensive being a yellow floral printed dress at $124). The separates are perfect for mixing and matching and can be dressed up or down making the collection perfect for work and play.

Just like Arielle Charnas of Something Navy’s Nordstrom collection, we don’t expect these pieces to stick around for long so hurry and scroll down to shop our 5 favorite styles and more before they sell out!

