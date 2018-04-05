From new makeup launches to must-see celeb outfits, there’s a lot of style and beauty news out there to keep up on. But a few of your favorite brands have some exciting new launches and campaigns that you don’t want to miss. From Chloë Grace Moretz’s dreamy new Jimmy Choo photoshoot to Reebok’s new sneaker launches (modeled by Gigi Hadid and Ariana Grande!), we have all the details on that and more, below.

Chloë Grace Moretz Models for Jimmy Choo

David Slijper

If you’re in a part of the country that’s experiencing snow and below average temperatures in April, you’re going to want to book a trip right after you see these dreamy pics of Chloë Grace Moretz modeling Jimmy Choo’s new spring collection.

The actress teamed up with the brand to model the spring/summer 2018 line in a new style diary, pairing them with the perfect spring travel outfits in sunny Palm Springs.

David Slijper

David Slijper

She wears the newest styles including the strappy “Bailey,” classic “Misty” and the pointy-toe “Liz,” noting the latter was her favorite. “They were the perfect casual yet sexy weekend shoe for dressing up a nice dinner,” Moritz said about the style in an interview with the label.

She also revealed her all-time favorite Jimmy Choo style: the metallic gold “Desiree” boot she sported throughout Sundance.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

“When I was at Sundance, the perfect shoes for me were my gold Jimmy Choo boots,” she explains, adding that she even wore them to the 2018 Women’s March in Park City. “They made me feel like Wonder Woman. After the rally, I was able to wear the same boots with my Vampire’s Wife dress for the after party to the premiere. Perfectly versatile!”

Reebok’s New Sneaker Launch

Courtesy Reebok

Courtesy Reebok

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid is continuing her relationship as an ambassador for Reebok with a new shoot modeling the athletic brand’s newest sneaker. Hadid shows off the new Classic Freestyle Hi Crackle sneaker (which is a part of the Always Classic Spring/Summer 2018 campaign) featuring a fashion-forward patent leather finish with a crocodile crackle effect. The new sneaker launches today for $105 on reebok.com.

Courtesy Reebok

And just last week, the brand released another new style, the ultra-comfy Fusion Flexweave ($120), with fellow ambassador Ariana Grande giving them a spin in the campaign.

Tommy John Launches Women’s Underwear

You may know Elizabeth Banks as a hilarious actress, but she’s also an accomplished director (she directed Pitch Perfect 2) and she just provided her talents to launch Tommy John’s new campaign. The brand is launching their very first line of women’s undergarments (they previously only designed men’s underwear) and created a hilarious commercial for it, directed by Banks, highlighting all the struggles women go through adjusting ill-fitting underwear.

“I loved this campaign from the beginning,” says Banks. “The underwear issues showcased in each scene is something we, as women, have all had to deal with in some shape or form. I wanted to capture that collective sense of empathy throughout the film while still making each scenario was funny and compelling as possible.”

In the highly relatable clip, the women’s problems are solved when they discover the benefits of Tommy John’s selection that doesn’t bunch, roll or show panty lines. The new line includes briefs, thongs and undershirts, and are available now.

Bulgari’s Newest Fragrance

And finally, Bulgari is launching a new fragrance aimed at “Gen Z,” called Omnia Pink Sapphire, and tapped a young generation of influencers to serve as the perfume’s campaign stars.

Influencers Margaret Zhang, Madison Beer (Justin Bieber’s protégée) and YouTuber/model/actress Amanda Steele star in the digital ad campaign, which can be seen in the photo and videos, above.