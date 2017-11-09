Chip Gaines Shaves Off His Signature Long Hair (for a Good Cause!)

Chip Gaines‘ long red locks are gone.

As promised the Fixer Upper star, 42, cut off his signature mane and opted for a buzz cut after generous fans donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for nearly a week.

Wife Joanna Gaines shared a photo of her husband’s newly bald head on Instagram Wednesday when the couple visited the Target House with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

In the photo, young patients can be seen rubbing the top of Chip’s head as the father of four showed off a bright smile.

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Speaking Out Amid Reports They’ve Sold Their Beloved Waco Home

We are leaving Memphis changed. Kiddos of @stjude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts. Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way. ❤️ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:45pm PST

The haircut comes a week after Gaines pledged he would trim his tresses.

“Donate to St. Jude through the link in my profile, and the more money we raise over the next FOUR days, the shorter my hair goes. That’s a promise. And, who knows, maybe if you really exceed my expectations…I’ll buzz it all off,” he announced.

In addition to saying farewell to his long locks, the Waco natives recently wrapped the final episode of their breakout HGTV series.

“Today was the final reveal…We definitely felt the emotion behind each of those steps leading up to the big canvas,” Joanna wrote on Instagram on Nov. 2 along with a photo of the couple walking toward one of the show’s huge rolling screens used to reveal the house they’ve made over at the end of each episode.

In September, Chip and Joanna announced that they would end the show.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote on their blog. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”