Step into summer in major style with up to 40 percent off the chicest selection of shoes at Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale event going on right now. Whether you’re dancing the night away at a summer wedding, jetting off on a tropical vacation, skipping town for a weekend at the beach or simply looking to update your warm-weather shoe collection you’re sure to find a pair that you love. Since there are so many amazing shoe styles to choose from, finding your favorites may be a bit overwhelming. Don’t stress! We’ve gone ahead and picked out 7 of the chicest styles to help kick start your shopping cart and the best part – they’re all under $100!

So scroll down to check out our favorite summer shoe styles and shop them on sale now during Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale event!

Marigold Platform Espadrilles

Marigold yellow is one of the trendiest colors of the season and these platform espadrilles are perfect for summer. Wear them to the beach, on the weekends with jeans and a cute crop top or pretty sundress. The options are endless!

Buy It! Halogen Emery Platform Espadrille Sandal, $49.90 (orig. $89.95); nordstrom.com

Gingham Mules

These gingham print mules are like a summertime picnic on your feet! Try pairing them with your favorite white jeans or a cute ruffled mini skirt for a look that’s classic and sweet.

Buy It! J.Crew All Day Mule, $98 (orig. $138); nordstrom.com

White Slingback Flats

Whether you’re wearing them to work, on the weekends or to a special occasion these white slingback flats are chic, sophisticated – and did we mention, comfy?

Buy It! Louise et Cie Astrya Slingback Flat, $65.96 (orig. $109.95); nordstrom.com

Lavender Pumps

Pantone’s 2018 Color of the Year may be ultra-violet but this season, lavender hues have been dominating the fashion game. Try the trend out with these ultra-chic pointed toe pumps.

Buy It! Marc Fisher Zala Pumps, $95.96 (orig. $159.95); nordstrom.com

Floral Bow Slides

Add a kick of spring to your step with these pretty floral printed bow slide sandals.

Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Calista Slide Sandal, $89.96 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com

Metallic Mules

Whether you’re stepping out for a special occasion or just want to kick your jean shorts-and-tee look up a notch, these rose gold metallic mules are sure to look fabulous with just about anything.

Buy It! Sam Edelman Oda Slide Sandals, $83.96 (orig. $119.95); nordstrom.com

Pink Block Heel Sandals

Not only are these pink sandals perfect for adding a punch of color to your look, the block heel makes them super comfortable so you can wear them from day to night – pain free!

Buy It! Vince Camuto Carrelen Block Heel Sandal, $65.96 (orig. $109.95); nordstrom.com