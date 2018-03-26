Italian fashion blogger and designer Chiara Ferragni’s first child, son Leone Lucia, may only be one week old, but he’s quickly become one of the most stylish babies on the Internet.

Ferragni and her fiancé, Italian rapper Federico Lucia (better known as Fedez), welcomed Leone on March 19 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and the couple is already back home churning out some adorable content of their son, who was clearly born to be a fashion influencer.

Ferragni shared the first photo of Leone the day he was born on Instagram, captioning it, “Favorite person on earth, our little man 😍 #LeoncinoMio” as he snuggled up next to her in the hospital bed wearing a red-and-white striped onesie.

Then, at only one-day-old, Leone sported his first personalized beanie with his name across the front as he gripped onto dad’s finger.

“Leoncino of the day,” the blogger said.

The next day, he pretty much become an expert at Instagram filters. He looked extra dapper in a pale blue button up onesie featuring a faux white collar.

At six days old, Leone wore his first Sunday best outfit (we’re sure there will be plenty more to come) including an adorable teeny tiny tuxedo vest and bowtie.

He also knows how to keep things sporty in his hooded zip up jacket and blue Nike onesie.

Besides sharing the joyous photos of her beautiful son after giving birth, Ferragni posted some candid shots of what she went through during labor for her fans to see too.

“These were the best tears I’ve ever cried. This was the moment we saw Leo coming to life: never before I felt such a feeling. It was a long labor and I was exhausted and living this experience with my love by my side was the best motivation. It felt like it was a movie scene/a dream. I keep starting crying when I look at this photo because It means the world. We love you so much already little Leoncino,” she said.

Ferragni documented her pregnancy and maternity style on Instagram, and even shared her son-to-be’s name with the world before he was born.

If you need a quick refresher course of Ferragni’s career, here it is: She founded the blog-turned-lifestyle-website The Blonde Salad, which put her on the path to influencer super stardowm. She has her own footwear and accessories line, Chiara Ferragni Collection. She’s an ambassador for Guess. And she’s also the face of impressive beauty campaigns for SK-II and Dior (even starring alongside Bella Hadid!). And now the star’s number one role is mom.