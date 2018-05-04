Matthew Lawrence is giving fans a closer look at fiancée Cheryl Burke‘s engagement ring — just one day after he proposed to the pro dancer on her 34th birthday.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Lawrence kicked off the weekend with a photo of the stunning diamond sparkler, which now graces the left ring finger of the Dancing with the Stars alum.

“She said yes 👍🏻🤓,” Lawrence, 38, wrote in the caption.

Thursday night, Burke celebrated her birthday and a surprise engagement when Lawrence popped the question. She shared the news on social media, writing, “OMG! So far so good for 34! 💍#amilliontimesyes #imengaged#herecomesthebride.”

On Friday, Burke shared her “first breakfast” with Lawrence on Instagram Story, writing, “First Breakfast with my Fiancé,” alongside a ring and a heart eyes emoji.

Cheryl Burke Instagram Story

Cheryl Burke Instagram Story, May 4, 2018

The couple celebrated their engagement with a breakfast spread of eggs, bacon, hashbrowns and toast.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Lawrence is best known for his roles in Boy Meets World, Mrs. Doubtfire and Brotherly Love. They initially met in 2006 through Joey Lawrence, Matthew’s brother and a contestant on the third season of DWTS. The couple first started dating in February 2007 and were in a yearlong relationship before calling it quits in February 2008.

“Matt is very supportive and he always wants to make sure that we keep in contact and we’re always on the phone, making sure that everything’s okay. We talk constantly for hours and hours,” Burke previously told PEOPLE back when the couple first dated about how she and Lawrence maintain a good relationship while she was on the road and busy with DWTS.

RELATED VIDEO: Cheryl Burke on Reuniting With Ex Matthew Lawrence: I See Myself ‘Spending the Rest of My Life’ with Him

They later reunited in February 2017. Burke opened up to PEOPLE in September 2017 about how she regretted the end of their relationship.

“When we first dated, we were both young and immature, and I was so new to this world,” she said of why the relationship didn’t work the first time around. “Now we are both adults and feel balanced.”

“He’s such a great guy. He’s so normal, considering we’re in this crazy business,” she said of Lawrence. “It’s so nice to be able to come home to him and turn Netflix on and order Postmates. He’s someone I definitely do see spending the rest of my life with.”