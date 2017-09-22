Hey Kim Kardashian, Cher Thinks You Have the Best Outfit of the Year

Kim Kardashian West has made it no secret that Cher is her idol in all things style, beauty and beyond. She’s channeled the star on numerous occasions, from being an early adopter of the “Cher hair” resurgence to most recently recreating some of the 71-year-old legend’s most famous looks in a cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. And turns out Cher has similar admiration for Mrs. West.

We recently caught up with the star (read the highlights here) and when asked whose style she is impressed by today, Cher had a very specific KKW look in mind.

“There was a picture of Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and Kim together, and I thought she looked unbelievable,” Cher said of the star’s glittering chainmail skirt and white crop top ensemble at Balmain’s Los Angeles Boutique opening in July . “It’s my favorite picture of her and he was in a a black-and-white striped jacket. I just thought it was perfect and things are almost never perfect but that was perfect. I loved it”

And the Hollywood icon also felt honored that Kim chose to celebrate her famous style in Harper’s Bazaar Arabia‘s September issue

“It was really fun,” Cher said. “My favorite was the Norman Seeff look where she was brushing her hair and wearing jeans.”

Seeff has photographed (and filmed) some of biggest names in Hollywood (everyone from Diane Keaton to Michael Jackson) and met a 30-year-old Cher when she walked into his studio on the Sunset strip with a friend.

“They said, ‘We’re kind of interested in doing some work, and we wanted to just come and see your space,'” Seeff told Rolling Stone in May. “So I said, ‘Well, that’s cool.’ So we went to the back room, and we started talking, and I shot some very off-the-cuff kind of stuff.”

Now the 1976 “brush” photo of the multihyphenate performer is one of the most iconic. And Kim’s admiration for the star proves just that.

“She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her,” Kim told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia of Cher. “To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the ’70s and just what people must have thought back then.”

She’s also admitted to wanting to raid Cher’s closet and modeled her 2015 Roberto Cavalli Met Gala dress after Cher’s famous white sheer Bob Mackie look that she wore on the cover of Time magazine in 1975. Now we’ll just have to hope for a collaboration from the two sometime in the near future.

What do you think of Cher’s assessment on Kim’s style? Do you agree? Cher below!