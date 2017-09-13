Cher and Future Duet for Gap's New Fall Campaign: 'We Had a Blast'

What do you get when you put one of the most iconic female performers of all time on set with the chart-topping rapper of the moment? A duet you never knew you needed. Unlikely duo Cher and Future team up for Gap’s latest installment of its “Meet Me in the Gap” fall campaign to make some music together — and of course they look really good in their Gap gear while doing it.

In a video directed by the big-time Director X, the musicians “meet in the gap,” to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind cover of “Everyday People,” originally by Sly and the Family Stone, each bringing their own signature style to the 1969 hit. Catch a sneak peek clip of their rendition of the song below.

“When Gap said they wanted to team me up with a young artist I knew it would be really beautiful,’” Cher, 71, tells PEOPLE of collaborating with Future. “We had a blast together.”

For Cher, a style icon who is known for wearing some of the most outrageous stage looks of all time, being in a denim jacket and jeans on set felt natural and comfortable. (Of course, she did wear a bedazzled bodysuit underneath.)

“I can’t even tell you how many denim jackets I have or how many I’ve had in my lifetime. I couldn’t tell you if you put a gun to my head,” she says. “My grandmother wore jeans, my mother wore jeans, I wore jeans my kids wore jeans. It’s something that has been in my life since I was a little kid.”

As for Future, whose 3-year-old son Future Zahir also modeled for Gap recently, the brand has been part of his DNA for a long time.

“It’s part of my DNA, growing up wearing Gap and now to see my son wearing it and in a campaign ties the whole family together,” the 33-year-old rapper tells PEOPLE. “They have something for every age, every person in a family.”

Future says he plans to save the leather jacket he wore in the campaign for his son.

“With both of us being in campaigns for Gap I think it would be cool to pass down that piece of memory to him,” he shares. “Coming into this I wanted to have as much fun as he did.”

But the main highlight for the star was learning from Cher on set.

“It was cool to work with someone who is in the industry but has such a different background and life from me,” Future says. “Our love for music really connected us. She’s a true performer and a legend.”

The rapper adds that the icon was gracious about sharing her stage knowledge with him.

“I couldn’t help but follow her lead and also ask her for a few pointers on stage presence in front of the camera in this type of setting.”

