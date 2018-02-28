Cher is an icon for many reasons — her singing, her acting, her hair flips and of course, her legendary style. She’s been a fashion trailblazer throughout her career, championing bold looks well before they became mainstay trends. So what’s a style star to do when she’s worn just about everything? Put together an epic throwback outfit.

The 71-year-old was spotted in the Sydney, Australia airport on Wednesday giving off strong ’70s vibes in a pair of bell-bottom jeans, a plunging top accentuated with a belt around her waist, plus a choker necklace and platform sandals. She gave the boho outfit a rock ‘n roll spin by adding a cool sheer blazer, aviators and wide-brim hat.

Over the years Cher has proven she’s the queen of bell-bottoms (from flared-leg jumpsuits to sequin ensembles), but we noticed she may love a look even more than a good flared pant — a jaunty airport hat.

For over 44 years, she’s been jetting off in style, wearing oversize cowboy and flat-rimmed hats paired with pieces only Cher could dare pull off. See for yourself, below!

1974

The singer was spotted at JFK in a cozy sweater with large cowboy hat.

1977

She arrived in LAX with Sonny Bono wearing a relatively low-key outfit (a long-sleeve shirt and jeans) that she livened up with thigh-high snake-skin boots, a matching belt and cowboy hat.

1977

Cher looked like she just returned from a farm-inspired fashion photo shoot rather than a long flight in her oversize overalls and cowboy hat, which she accessorized with furry boots and glam jewelry.

1977

She arrived in LAX in a safari-inspired look, wearing a knotted button-down blouse, khakis, tan boots and two straw hats — one bucket and one sun.

2015

Decades later, she started a new airport outfit trend in 2015 — wearing flared pants with platform sandals and an oversize straw hat…

2015

… Because she was spotted again that same year in bell-bottom jeans, black platforms and a flat-brim hat, very similar to her 2018 Sydney Australia outfit.

Feeling like you need more Cher in your life? Her new film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, hits theaters in June, and we’re hoping she promotes it wearing more airport hats and bell-bottom pants.