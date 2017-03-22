Cheetos Lays Plans to Launch Its Own 'Snackwear' Fashion Line

Really great fashion design isn’t just pretty to look at, it’s also meant to be innovative, interpreting the needs of the modern consumer and transforming them into something tangible. While we usually rely on the typical arbiters of high-end style, like Chanel or Dior, to dictate to us what the future of our wardrobes will look like, young upstart brands like Vetements are increasingly causing a major disruption in the industry with their street savvy designs and kitschy sensibility. Which is also exactly why you might want to take note of some of the sartorial innovations the folks over at Cheetos are currently whipping up.

While Cheetos is typically synonymous with those neon orange puffs you shovel by the handful into your mouth until your hands are a garish shade of powdery tangerine, the snack brand is making some bold new moves in 2017. After initially announcing their first foray into makeup, launching a Colour de Cheeto bronzer and fragrance, aptly named Cheeteau, the brand is now ready to tackle the world of fashion.

RELATED PHOTOS: Obsessed or Hot Mess: Check Out These Daring Looks

The company launched their new “snackwear line” on Betabrand, providing illustrations of all of their unexpected function-meets-fashion products. Like the “Snackscot,” for example, which features a print inspired by the brand’s mascot Chester the Cheetah as well as a hidden pocket, perfect for storing your favorite munchies. Or “The Parasol Pocket” that will not only protect your delicate complexion from the sun’s harsh rays, but also keep your tummy satisfied with pocket after pocketful of Sweetos.

And that’s only the beginning.

There’s also innovations in the slacks department, adding some very helpful napkins in place of pockets, or “lapkins,” as Cheetos has dubbed them, as well as bringing mack a Victorian-era classic, the muffler, to dampen the noise of those crinkly bags.

While these items are still in the conceptual stages, fans desperate to upgrade their snacking ensembles can head over to Betabrand now to cast their vote on which pieces are their favorites, and the winners will go on to become crowdfunding projects that could eventually be put into production. Until then, you’ll just have to make do with those old Cheetos-dust coated sweats.

Would you buy any of these Cheetos fashions? Which is your favorite? Sound off below!