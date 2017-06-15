Everyone in Hollywood Is Wearing This Nude Lipstick

When every star on the red carpet is using the same lipstick, you know it has to be good.

Though the lip color worn by Emma Roberts, Alexa Chung, and Salma Hayek in the above photo looks like 3 different shades, it’s actually the same lipstick across the board—it’s Charlotte Tilbury’s new Pillow Talk, which delivers the most gorgeous velvet matte texture on contact. Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amal Clooney, and Olivia Palermo are also big fans of the shade, though we expect that list to continue expanding in the same fashion as the universe. It’s a one-size-fits-all nude, with the perfect balance of beige and pink to flatter every skin tone of the color spectrum.

Pillow Talk Lipstick

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, $34; net-a-porter.com RELATED PHOTOS: The Most Requested Lip Shades Brides Want When They Walk Down The Aisle “All of my friends and clients loved the Pillow Talk lip pencil, and actually told me they would fill their lips in with it completely and use it as a lip color, so we finally created the lipstick,” Tilbury told editors at a launch event in New York City. “It sort of mimics your natural lip color, but better, and the matte texture makes your lips look wider and fuller.” FROM COINAGE: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty It can also be layered with the coordinating lip liner for extra impact, but in Hayek’s case, she mixed the hue with the Secret Salma lipstick ($34; nordstrom.com), which Tilbury created for the star in her Hot Lips collection. That being said, Pillow Talk looks gorgeous solo, and is completely different on everyone—sort of like a mood ring. Pick up a tube for $34 at net-a-porter.com now.

This article originally appeared on Instyle.com