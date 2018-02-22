If you have been wondering how Mandy Moore, Salma Hayek and more stars have been achieving their flawless glowing complexion on the red carpet this awards season, your answer is finally here.

For weeks leading up to its launch, celebrities have been testing makeup artist and beauty mogul Charlotte Tilbury’s newest red-carpet-inspired creation: the Hollywood Flawless Filter. The hybrid primer, foundation and illuminator has been kept under wraps for months, but after testing it on some of the biggest names at major awards shows, the A-list makeup artist is finally ready to share it with the masses. And she promises it’s going to be worth the wait: “I am always looking to innovate and disrupt the beauty industry, I never release a product unless it is either a first-to-market, really serves a need or is a significant improvement in terms of efficacy and form on what is currently out there.”

So what is it, exactly? “It’s a complexion booster that brings together the versatility of a primer, the mega-watt glow of a highlighter and the perfecting properties of your favorite digital filter,” Tilbury tells PeopleStyle. “It’s the ultimate high-gloss, high-glow celebrity skin filter in a bottle.”

Tilbury suggests four different ways to apply the product: Lightly swipe it on under foundation for a subtle glow; mix it in with your foundation for a bit more oomph; dot a small amount at the high points of your face (tops of cheekbones, down the nose and under the cupid’s bow) to highlight; or just apply it all over for a dewy finish.

Mandy Moore, Salma Hayek and Greta Gerwig wearing Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter on the red carpet. Jonathan Leibson/BFA/Shutterstock; Ian West/PA Images/Getty; Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

“For my gorgeous friend Salma Hayek at the BAFTAs in London (center), I created the ultimate red carpet Hollywood complexion by blending it with her shade of Magic Foundation,” Tilbury says. But when it came to creating Greta Gerwig‘s glow-y look at the Golden Globe Awards, the makeup artist applied the Hollywood Flawless filter after her foundation to highlight specific areas of her face.

Laura Dern and Susan Sarandon using Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter on the red carpet. REX/Shutterstock (2)

Besides enhancing stars’ glow this awards season, Tilbury also used her newest creation at London Fashion Week. “At the Temperley London show, we went mega-watt, with models wearing it at full volume giving them a gorgeous, glossy, all-over superstar-lit glow,” she says.

Tilbury has long been protective of her formulations, but she says this one was particularly tough to keep to herself. “Since Magic Cream, no product has been so under wraps. I have had to guard this formula for years!” Tilbury says. “This secret recipe has been used to give a filter to celebrities’ complexions on the red carpet for over 25 years, even before the camera tricks. Now I want to share it with everyone.”

— with reporting by Jackie Fields