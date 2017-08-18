Charli XCX Talks Her Powerful New Project with Kiehl’s and amfAR

We all know Charli XCX has a powerful voice, but this summer she also has an important mission. Earlier this month, Kiehl’s completed a multi-city charity motorcycle ride in partnership with amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, to raise money and awareness for the cause. The singer is a longtime supporter of the organization, and this year, participated in a moving PSA about finding a cure (below). In addition, Kiehl’s released a limited edition hand cream with 100 percent of the proceeds going to fight HIV/AIDS. We caught up with the singing superstar for the September issue of PeopleStyle (on stands now!) to hear more about the campaign and her role in it.

For Charli, signing on to help such a worthy mission was a no-brainer. “I’ve actually done a lot of different events with amfAR in New York, Hong Kong and Milan. The way they’re educating people and creating awareness is inspiring. It’s fun being a musician, but doing something like this runs a lot deeper. It’s nice to be able to affect people in a life-changing way.”

If you’re feeling helpless and like there’s nothing you can do (besides you know, purchasing a lotion), the pop star explains that doing your part starts with simply, education. “The biggest thing I’ve taken away from this experience is how important it is to learn the facts. There’s so much I didn’t know about AIDS before, but being informed is crucial to destigmatize [the disease].”