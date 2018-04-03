Separated Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Got 'Symbolic' Matching Tattoos on Their Honeymoon

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan may have “lovingly separated,” but they’ll always have a reminder of their vows to each other permanently etched on their bodies.

After the couple wed in 2009, Tatum and Dewan honeymooned in Bali, where the two Step Up stars commemorated their marriage with matching tattoos featuring a line from their wedding vows.

“Jenna and I have twin tattoos we got on our honeymoon in Bali,” Tatum told PEOPLE in 2012 when he was named Sexiest Man Alive. “It says, “Side by side.” Mine is here [touches his rib cage], but hers is on her foot.”

Not long after their honeymoon, Tatum told PEOPLE about their decision to get matching tattoos right after their wedding. “It was a joint decision,” Tatum said of the symbolic new ink. “We always wanted to get a tattoo of something together.”

“We weren’t going to do each other’s names,” Tatum continued, laughing. “We wanted to do something symbolic. It was in one of our vows to each other. We took it from that.”

Tatum, 37, and Dewan, 37, announced that after nearly nine years of marriage, they decided to separate in a joint statement to PEOPLE and later on both of their Instagram accounts.

“Hey world!

So…We have something we would like to share.

First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

Hours before the Tatum and Dewan’s split was announced to the public, Dewan was spotted out in L.A. wearing her silver wedding band noticeably on her left ring finger.

They first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and have one child together—daughter Everly—who will turn 5 in May.