Chad Michael Murray Dressed Up Like His Cinderella Story Character to Take His Wife to Prom

It’s been over a decade since Chad Michael Murray stole teen girls’ hearts everywhere when he played high school football superstar and Prince Charming Austin Ames in A Cinderella Story alongside Hilary Duff. But the 35-year-old actor just reprised his famous role in the most adorable way.

Murray, who’s been with his wife and fellow actress Sarah Roemer since 2014, played dress up to accompany her to her first-ever prom: the Children’s Hospital of Orange County oncology prom.

The One Tree Hill actor slipped into his 13-year-old Prince Charming costume he famously wore to the Halloween homecoming dance, which he revealed in an Instagram story video, saying he couldn’t believe the outfit actually still fit!

I waited for a prince and he took me to my 1st prom. 👑@chadmurray15 #CHOC #prom #austinames A post shared by Sarah Roemer (@rooeemer) on Jun 26, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

“I waited for a prince and he took me to my 1st prom,” Roemer captioned her Instagram photo of the couple heading off to the event.

The annual Orange County, California event is thrown for around 250 cancer patients who weren’t able to attend their own proms for medical reasons. This year’s theme: “Alice in Wonderland.”

This was a big night out for the couple, who recently welcomed their second child in March.

“Don’t worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want, I’m already yours & I’ll never let go,” Murray captioned a photo of his daughter holding his finger. “I’ve now [got] two incredible women in my life. My son & I are two lucky guys.”

