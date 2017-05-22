Paris Jackson Continues to Be Fashion Industry Darling with New CFDA Fashion Awards Gig

They say when it comes to fashion, you’re in or you’re out — and Paris Jackson is definitely in.

The 19-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson has quickly soared to be one of the most beloved young stars by the fashion industry — in the past year alone, she’s signed a modeling contract with IMG, sat front rows at Fashion Week, walked the red carpet during award season, collaborated with Jeremy Scott on her red carpet looks, scored the most-coveted invite of the year at the Met Gala and, reportedly, landed a major contract with Calvin Klein.

And she’s not slowing down.

Next up for the budding musician? A gig as a presenter at the CFDA Fashion Awards, the annual awards show for the fashion industry handed out by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, PeopleStyle has exclusively learned. She’ll be presenting the Accessory Designer of the Year Award at the June 5th ceremony, which will be hosted by Seth Meyers.

Jackson recently told Teen Vogue why she decided to step into the spotlight at all: “So many people right now are so focused on what kind of shoes this person has, the designer purse they carry, what car they drive, [or] whether they wear the same outfit more than once,” she said. “I want to use my platform for something other than that,” she notes. “I want to actually make a difference. So everything that I’m doing — the acting, the modeling — it’s all just to grow my platform so I can use my voice for things that matter.”

She’s not the only superstar to present at the annual ceremony: Fresh off her spin at the Cannes Film Festival, Nicole Kidman will present for Womenswear Designer of the Year, Armie Hammer will present for Menswear Designer of the Year and Kerry Washington will present the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent. Calvin Klein’s Raf Simons, The Row’s Olsen sisters, Marc Jacobs and Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are just a few of this year’s nominees.

Also, there will be another musician in the midst: New Jersey’s own Jon Bon Jovi will also be attending — and presenting the Swarovski Award for Positive Change to Kenneth Cole.

Additionally, stylist Brad Goreski CFDA’s Facebook Live host which will be available at www.facebook.com/cfda/.

See all of the presenters on cfda.com, and tune in to see more live from the June 5th ceremony when stylist Brad Goreski hosts a Facebook Live on the CFDA’s Facebook page.