Watch Céline Dion Out Céline Dion Herself in Epic Vogue Fashion Video

We’re starting to look at fashion in two distinct eras: B.C. (Before Céline), and D.C. (During Céline). Céline, of course, referring to the iconic-songstress-turned-overnight-style-sensation Céline Dion, whose full fashion transformation over the past year has been not only remarkable but impossible to ignore. From her epic run at Paris Couture week to her stage style, she’s not afraid to push every boundary when it comes to her wardrobe.

After losing husband René Angélil to throat cancer in January 2016, Dion’s stylist Law Roach helped her heal through fashion, friendship and a new couture closet.

The 49-year-old newly minted style icon pulls off the most high-fashion looks — whether it’s standing in tree pose in Balenciaga or while pulling off a full-on superhero moment in an oversize white cape and huge brimmed hat.

And now Dion has officially made it to the big leagues, by starring in her own epic fashion video with Vogue and modeling the most captivating high-fashion and couture pieces imaginable immediately after they hit the runway.

Directed by Gordon von Steiner with fashion editing by Jorden Bickham, the Parisian fashion-inspired video starts with the singer sitting at a vanity in a ballerina-like pink tulle Giambattista Valli gown crooning, “People thought they know me/ People thought they saw me/ Nothin’ yet,” as she awaits for her huge Marie Antoinette wig to be placed onto her head.

Throughout the rest of the video, you see the star dancing in the streets of Paris (with dramatic classical music playing in the background) wearing the matching Dior blazer and skirt combo we got a sneak peek preview of weeks ago.

The two-minute video jumps back and forth between multiple of her looks, but one of the standouts was the heavily embellished Rodarte jumpsuit teamed with a romantic floral headpiece.

And then of course there is that moment when she dances on a boat cruising down the River Seine in one of Chanel’s whimsical evening looks from the latest couture collection. (Keep your eyes on the hat.)

To put it simply, our hearts might not just go on, but simply stop beating after Dion’s latest couture explosion. Enjoy.

Which look is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments below!