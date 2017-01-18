Céline Dion Debuts a New Dress for Her Las Vegas Show

After coping with the tragedy of losing her beloved husband a year ago, Céline Dion has reemerged into the spotlight and is looking better than ever, pulling off all of the latest trends and even taking risks with young designers like Vetements. And it’s not just her wardrobe that has gotten a revamp, last week the diva also gave her hair a mini-makeover going very blonde in a photo she posted with her makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. So naturally, it was only a matter of time before Dion revamped her onstage looks as well, debuting a stunning new gown at her most recent Las Vegas performance.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer celebrated her 1000th Las Vegas show back in October, a true landmark in any entertainer’s career, so it seems only right she get some sparkly new duds to mark the occasion. At the time, Dion noted her 13 years on the Ceasers Palace stage, joking to the audience, “I don’t feel that old,” and clearly, she doesn’t look it either.

RELATED PHOTOS: Céline Dion’s Kids Are Growing Up – See Her Personal Pictures

The new opening number dress is a semi-sheer glittery gold sheath with a high collar, long sleeves, and a form-fitting silhouette, accented with a gold sequined fireworks motif going down the length of the fluted skirt. Her new stylist Law Roach also snapchatted some behind-the-scenes shots of Dion getting into the gown, proving that it really does take an army to look that glamorous.

New Dress, New Hair ❤ #celinedion A photo posted by Ashly (@celine_dion_life) on Jan 18, 2017 at 12:58am PST

👗| New opening gown tonight for the start of her 2017 leg of shows 1/17/17 #CelineDionVegas pic.twitter.com/v6rX7VgrPS — Celine-Dion.Org✨ (@celinedionorg) January 18, 2017

Roach told PEOPLE last year that Dion is at a place in her life where she is “really enjoying” fashion.

“When we get to the wardrobe room, it’s about the feeling,” he shared. “She’s a jeans and a T-shirt girl but also she also buys couture. So she has a really broad spectrum of things she likes. She proves you don’t have to be afraid of anything.”

In the past, the singer said in a video for Vogue, “The day you start thinking about comfort, you’re getting old. And I’m just starting, so I’m not getting old.” While we know a good portion of her job is wearing elaborate evening gowns on a daily basis, if they could just find a way to line those ornate semi-sheer panels with sweatpant material, I’m sure Céline wouldn’t say no.

What do you think of Céline’s new gown? Sound off below!