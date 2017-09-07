Céline Dion loves—no, really loves—all things fashion, which we’ve seen with her recent style renaissance-meets-reinvention (we’ve collected over 37 pictures that prove it right here). But now, she’s taking her passion to the next level by actually getting involved in the industry, launching an eponymous bag line that just debuted exclusively in Nordstrom stores and online in the U.S.

“My collection combines luxury with function,” the French Canadian singer, 49, tells PEOPLE in a new interview, featured in this week’s issue, on newsstands tomorrow.

Dion partnered with the Canadian company Bugatti to develop the pieces, working specifically with the brand’s Executive Vice President Johanne Boivin to develop each style. “Johanne and her team will mockup designs, usually drawings to start, and present them to me for my input and ideas,” Dion explains of the process.

RELATED VIDEO: Celine Dion’s Stylist Is Her Secret Weapon!

“I get to provide my input—as much as I want, whether it’s choice of materials, colors, where to put a clasp, or whether we want to add another compartment, or whatever,” she continues. “They’ll take my comments, then prepare models for me to see when they’re ready. From there, we’ll tweak things again, until we’re all happy that we come up with the right combinations.”

Overall, Dion worked on over 20 styles for the initial launch—each one named, fittingly, after a musical term, like the Octave, the Triad, and the Minuet (modeled by the star below)—with prices starting at $78 (though most hover in the $200 to $300 range). There “are different price ranges, so there’s something for everyone,” says Dion.

The goal, she adds, is “affordable luxury.” She adds, “I love couture, but I’m also a mom, and I understand practicality.”

You’ll be able to shop the collection only at Nordstrom, who scooped up the line as a national exclusive. “We knew immediately that the Celine Dion collection was the right fit for our customers based on the product, who she is and what she represents,” Gemma Lionello, Nordstrom executive vice president and general merchandise manager for accessories, at home and beauty, tells PEOPLE. “Our customer appreciates versatility in her handbag and this collection compliments many different wardrobes and occasions. We love the product, her passion for it and for her fans.”

Scroll down to see some of our favorite pieces from the Celine Dion handbag debut, and shop them all on nordstrom.com and Nordstrom stores.

Above, clockwise from top left: The Symphony Leather Satchel ($98), the Espressivo Faux Leather Saddle Bag ($118), the Symphony Faux Leather Clutch ($78), the Triad Faux Leather Tote ($218) and the Triad Leather Satchel ($248); all available at nordstrom.com.

Above, clockwise from top left: The Octave Leather Satchel ($298), Pizzicato Faux Leather Crossbody Bag ($88), Presto Nylon Tote ($138), Symphony Faux Leather Hobo ($108) and the Espressivo Faux Leather Tote ($138); all available at nordstrom.com.

Tell us, which of Celine Dion’s handbags are your favorite?