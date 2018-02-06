Céline Dion Says It's Never Too Late to Change Your Style: 'It Makes You Feel Really Sexy'

Céline Dion embraced a whole new fashion phase last year as a way to find comfort and catharsis after the loss of her husband, René Angélil, and brother Daniel. She teamed up with celebrity stylist Law Roach, hit the fashion month scene and stepped out in everything from lampshading sweatshirt looks to beautiful couture ball gowns in an era that’s been dubbed the “Célinenaissance.” Dion landed on the top best-dressed lists and sat front row at the biggest fashion shows. And now, one year later, Dion still can’t believe she became a fashion fixture in her 40s.

“I’ve always loved fashion, but I thought after turning 30 or 40 if it’s not happening with me and fashion, it’s never going to happen,” Dion told the Australian publication Stellar in a new interview. “Well guess what? It’s happening! It’s never too late to feel good about yourself, never too late to be presented as a best-dressed woman. It’s fun, it makes you feel really sexy and there’s no age limit on that.”

Dion said in the past that pushing her style boundaries with creative, inventive new outfits became a way for her to “spread her wings” after going through difficult times. And now she’s embracing a new milestone in life — turning 50 on March 30.

She revealed she’s going to spend her big day performing in Las Vegas and couldn’t be more excited by it. “Is there a best place to be when you turn the big 5-0?” she asked. “I’m not a birthday girl, not even when I was 20. To be honest, I’d rather be doing a show. But five is my lucky number, so I’m quite excited to turn 50.”

She said she’ll eventually take a day to herself to celebrate her belated birthday with a very simple day at home with her kids. “I’ll take a day off from my Vegas schedule and tell my kids: ‘Today’s my birthday!’ To them 21 or 37 or 50 doesn’t make a difference. So I’m going to make my birthday with my children; maybe go bowling, or go to the movies, or sit in bed watching the Disney Channel, or having breakfast three times in one day of scrambled eggs on toast with peanut butter. That’d be great. I’ll have my birthday my way, on a day off.”