Katy, Miley & More Stars Who Dished on Their Breakovers
New relationship status, new look
KATY PERRY
She may have dyed her hair platinum before announcing her split from ex Orlando Bloom, but Perry took the look to a more dramatic level before hitting the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet. "Turning a new leaf," she captioned her Instagram story, which documented the star's major haircut.
MILEY CYRUS
After her two-year relationship with Nick Jonas came to an end, a 15-year-old Cyrus made a big beauty change. "When we were dating, Nick wanted me to get highlights — and so I did that, and I got myself looking great," she revealed in an interview with Seventeen. "And then, on the day we broke up, I was like, 'I want to make my hair black now — I don't want to look pretty; I want to look hard-core.' I was rebelling against everything Nick wanted me to be. And then I was like, 'I've got to be by myself for now and just figure out who I really am.' "
KIM KARDASHIAN
Following the demise of her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star decided to change up her look. "I dyed my hair lighter yesterday! I'm loving it!" she wrote on Twitter in 2012. "New hair color = new beginnings for me … You like?"
MIRANDA LAMBERT
"What doesn't kill you makes you blonder," the singer wrote on Instagram, after her split from ex-husband Blake Shelton, paying homage to her song, "Platinum."
HILARY DUFF
The same month she filed for divorce from ex-husband Mike Comrie, Duff transformed her signature blonde tresses into mermaid hair, debuting her blue-green hair on Instagram. "I love that you can just take on a different role," she previously told PEOPLE of playing with her hair and makeup. "You can just put something on and all of a sudden you've morphed into something different. It brings out a tone in your personality and you get to play with that."
