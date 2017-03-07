MILEY CYRUS

After her two-year relationship with Nick Jonas came to an end, a 15-year-old Cyrus made a big beauty change. "When we were dating, Nick wanted me to get highlights — and so I did that, and I got myself looking great," she revealed in an interview with Seventeen. "And then, on the day we broke up, I was like, 'I want to make my hair black now — I don't want to look pretty; I want to look hard-core.' I was rebelling against everything Nick wanted me to be. And then I was like, 'I've got to be by myself for now and just figure out who I really am.' "