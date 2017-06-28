Famous Celebrity Redheads (Who Aren't Natural Redheads)

CHRISTINA HENDRICKS

The star told PeopleStyle that she first went red during a modeling shoot when she was 19, all thanks to a box of Clairol hair dye.

“Clairol took me red, and I was absolutely thrilled. I loved it so much, I still actually have the picture from the shoot. I went back to my agency and said ‘I’m staying red, this it it, I love it.’ And they let me!”