Famous Celebrity Redheads (Who Aren't Natural Redheads)

Are you sitting down? Because Emma Stone, Amy Adams, Cynthia Nixon and more stars have been duping you with their hair color for years

By @jillianruffo

EMMA STONE

While she's tried every shade from dark brown to bright blonde, Emma is known for her bold red shade, which she dyed auburn back in her Superbad days.

EMMA STONE

Her natural color: Blonde

CHRISTINA HENDRICKS

The star told PeopleStyle that she first went red during a modeling shoot when she was 19, all thanks to a box of Clairol hair dye.

“Clairol took me red, and I was absolutely thrilled. I loved it so much, I still actually have the picture from the shoot. I went back to my agency and said ‘I’m staying red, this it it, I love it.’ And they let me!”

CHRISTINA HENDRICKS

Her natural color: Blonde

BRITTANY SNOW

You may think of the star as a redhead thanks to her role in the Pitch Perfect movie franchise, but that's definitely not her natural hue. “I joke with my hair colorist. She keeps sheets of paper on every hair color that I’ve had so she has records of it all," she told PeopleStyle, adding that her least favorite was the bright red shade she wore for Pitch Perfect 2. "I rocked some light red for a year, after it faded."

BRITTANY SNOW

Her natural color: Blonde

SOPHIE TURNER

For Sophie, playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones has come with a major mane commitment. "My red hair represents the most amazing period of my life," the new face of Wella told PeopleStyle. "It was the first time that I threw myself completely into something and transformed myself for it. It’s rewarding to know that I had red hair for a while. I’m proud of myself for doing that at such a young age because it can be quite daunting transforming myself."

SOPHIE TURNER

Her natural color: Blonde

AMY ADAMS

If she didn't go red, Amy's career might have panned out differently, she said last year. “Based on roles that I was getting, called in for, people were responding to certain types of characters with me as a blonde and the minute I went red, it was quirky and fun instead of flirtatious and dumb.”

AMY ADAMS

Her natural color: Blonde

CYNTHIA NIXON

Even Cynthia acknowledges that the world recognizes her as a redhead, thanks to the bold auburn shade she sported as Miranda on Sex and the City. "The recognition factor is so much higher when I'm a redhead, so when I'm a blonde I can pass under the radar a lot more easily," she told Marie Claire of the shade, adding, "I like the red very much...I certainly feel like I look like myself in the poster and in the movie, but it's a lot of work to maintain."

CYNTHIA NIXON

Her natural color: Blonde

