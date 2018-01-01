Mark Sagliocco/STTK/Shutterstock

New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to pull out your glitziest outfit, but for celebs, subtle shimmer doesn’t always cut it. This year some stars’ shone brighter than the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball — and we rounded up all the must-see looks right here.

Jackson Lee/Splash News

First up, Mariah Carey returned to the stage at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest after her troubled performance from 2016, and brought her A-game and A-plus style. She gave a flawless performances of “So Faithfully,” “Hero,” and “Happy New Year,” while wearing a plunging, completely-embellished nude gown with a fuzzy white coat, chandelier earrings and double-strand diamond necklace.

Mariah Carey’s Changing Looks!

NYC NYE A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 31, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Emily Ratajkowski finished 2017 as the swimsuit queen with her head-turning styles, and she managed to still shock us with her risqué New Year’s Eve outfit of choice. She rang in the new year in N.Y.C. wearing a lace top with a plunging neckline that almost hit her navel.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated with an equally-risqué look, wearing a black suit jacket that exposed her black bra.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

While her sister, Kim Kardashian West, celebrated with a much more conservative outfit, in a white off-the-shoulder top, alongside a very smiley Kanye West.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images

Jenny McCarthy was appropriately bundled up for her gig co-hosting New Year’s Rocking Eve. She paired her bright pink coat with a turtleneck sweater, beret, plaid scarf and gloves.

RELATED: Maria Menounos on Her New Year’s Eve Wedding Dress: ‘It Took My Breath Away’

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Demi Lovato dressed for her environment too (in warm Miami Beach) with a plunging shimmery purple jumpsuit for an event at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Happy New Year! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jan 1, 2018 at 12:39am PST

Cindy Crawford ended 2017 with an Instagram montage of her favorite looks of the year, which happened to be all glittery and glam. So naturally, she stuck to the sparkly theme for her last hurrah of the year. She celebrated New Year’s Eve with her husband Rande Gerber in a shimmery dress with thigh-high slit and draped tuxedo jacket.

And finally, Real Housewives of New York‘s Dorinda Medley hosted a New Year’s Eve party at the Célon Lounge in N.Y.C. and channeled another Bravo-lebrity with her look, Ladies of London‘s Caroline Stanbury. She wore her hair in a blunt blonde bob (Stanbury’s signature) which may be the work of hairstylist Luke Henderson, who often works with both ladies. Medley went just as bold with her outfit, wearing a plunging lace jumpsuit which she accessorized with a glittery red clutch.