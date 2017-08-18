Style
The Makeup and Skincare Products Every Star Seems to Swear By, Starting As Low As $3.74
Brow Wiz! BeautyBlender! Revamp your beauty arsenal with these celeb-approved must-haves
AQUAPHOR
Celebrity fans: Drew Barrymore, Khloé Kardashian, Debra Messing, Zendaya
Lips, cuticles, a last-minute glossy cheek highlight -- this stuff works for everything, which is why stars can't get enough of it.
Buy It! Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $3.74; target.com
NEUTROGENA MAKEUP REMOVER WIPES
Celebrity fans: Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington
Because no star would ever get caught going to bed without a washed face, these wipes are the crowd favorite for lazy nights and airplane naps.
Buy It! Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $4.49; target.com
BEAUTYBLENDER
Celebrity fans: Kylie Jenner, Julianne Hough, Kim Kardashian
The telltale sign of a true must-have product: It's loved by makeup artists and celebrities alike. So much so that Kim Kardahian's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic says he "literally cannot work without it."
Buy It! Beautyblender Original, 20; sephora.com
ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS BROW WIZ
Celebrity fans: Mandy Moore, Olivia Culpo, Kim Kardashian
Anastasia Soare is responsible for taming the brows of the Kardashians -- which is why it's no surprise that this brow pencil is loved by every star she whose brows she's touched, along with those she hasn't.
Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $21; sephora.com
CLÉ DE PEAU CONCEALER
Celebrity fans: Mandy Moore, Debra Messing, Lucy Hale
This star-loved stick is a splurge, but it's justified by its hide-anything capabilities and all-day staying power.
Buy It! Clé De Peau Concealer, $70; saksfifthavenue.com
M.A.C. RUBY WOO
Celebrity fans: Taylor Swift, Diane Kruger
This lipstick is one of the most sought-after red shades on the market, and for good reason. It works on nearly every skin tone, stays all day, and even has Taylor Swift's approval.
Buy It! M.A.C. Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $17.50; maccosmetics.com
BIO-OIL
Celebrity fans: Khloé Kardashan, Priyanka Chopra, Taraji P. Henson, Kim Kardashian
The secret to so many stars' smooth skin and all-over glow just happens to be in this pale pink tube.
Buy It! Bio-Oil, $13.19; target.com
GLAMGLOW SONIC MASK
Celebrity fans: Nina Dobrev, Diane Kruger
Trust us: there's more to this shiny blue peel-off mask than its' Instagram-friendly finish -- it firms skin and smooths wrinkles. But definitely follow in Nina Dobrev's footsteps and take a selfie.
Buy It! Glamglow Gravitymud Firming Treatment in Sonic Blue, $19; sephora.com