The Makeup and Skincare Products Every Star Seems to Swear By, Starting As Low As $3.74

Brow Wiz! BeautyBlender! Revamp your beauty arsenal with these celeb-approved must-haves

By @jillianruffo

aquaphor target khloe kardashian
Courtesy Target

AQUAPHOR

Celebrity fans: Drew Barrymore, Khloé Kardashian, Debra Messing, Zendaya

Lips, cuticles, a last-minute glossy cheek highlight -- this stuff works for everything, which is why stars can't get enough of it.

Buy It! Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $3.74; target.com

Courtesy Neutrogena

NEUTROGENA MAKEUP REMOVER WIPES

Celebrity fans: Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington

Because no star would ever get caught going to bed without a washed face, these wipes are the crowd favorite for lazy nights and airplane naps. 

Buy It! Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $4.49; target.com

BEAUTYBLENDER

Celebrity fans: Kylie Jenner, Julianne Hough, Kim Kardashian

The telltale sign of a true must-have product: It's loved by makeup artists and celebrities alike. So much so that Kim Kardahian's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic says he "literally cannot work without it."

Buy It! Beautyblender Original, 20; sephora.com

Courtesy Anastasia

ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS BROW WIZ

Celebrity fans: Mandy Moore, Olivia Culpo, Kim Kardashian

Anastasia Soare is responsible for taming the brows of the Kardashians -- which is why it's no surprise that this brow pencil is loved by every star she whose brows she's touched, along with those she hasn't.

Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $21; sephora.com

Courtesy Cle de Peau

CLÉ DE PEAU CONCEALER

Celebrity fans: Mandy Moore, Debra Messing, Lucy Hale

This star-loved stick is a splurge, but it's justified by its hide-anything capabilities and all-day staying power.

Buy It! Clé De Peau Concealer, $70; saksfifthavenue.com

M.A.C. RUBY WOO

Celebrity fans: Taylor Swift, Diane Kruger

This lipstick is one of the most sought-after red shades on the market, and for good reason. It works on nearly every skin tone, stays all day, and even has Taylor Swift's approval.

Buy It! M.A.C. Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $17.50; maccosmetics.com

BIO-OIL

Celebrity fans: Khloé Kardashan, Priyanka Chopra, Taraji P. Henson, Kim Kardashian

The secret to so many stars' smooth skin and all-over glow just happens to be in this pale pink tube.

Buy It! Bio-Oil, $13.19; target.com

Courtesy Glamglow

GLAMGLOW SONIC MASK

Celebrity fans: Nina Dobrev, Diane Kruger

Trust us: there's more to this shiny blue peel-off mask than its' Instagram-friendly finish -- it firms skin and smooths wrinkles. But definitely follow in Nina Dobrev's footsteps and take a selfie.

Buy It! Glamglow Gravitymud Firming Treatment in Sonic Blue, $19; sephora.com

