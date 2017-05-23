Between all the premieres, photocalls and fancy parties throughout the Cannes Film Festival, it not easy keeping up with every single red carpet moment from your favorite A-list stars, let alone their endless supply of outfit changes. Luckily, we’ve been tracking their every move on the French Riviera and tallied up the impressive number of dress swaps they’ve had so far.

Julianne Moore is already up to an impressive number of quick changes (six!) while Lily Collins and Sara Sampaio aren’t far behind with five. (It hasn’t even been a full week yet!) While we wait for more swaps to come — the festival ends on Sunday — we rounded up the best looks on all the stars who are really putting their stylists to work.

JULIANNE MOORE

Moore is never one to play it safe, which means her Cannes style brought ruffles (in her tiered number), sequins (in her white midi dress), color (in her emerald Sonia Rykiel dress and sparkly ice blue embellished gown) and feathers (in her scarlet feather-trim Givenchy Haute Couture gown).

KENDALL JENNER

Models always bring show-stopping moments at Cannes and Kendall didn’t disappoint this year with an Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture one-shoulder top and booty shorts, a Ronald van der Kemp mini number, a flowing Giambattista Valli Couture minidress and her Ralph & Russo Couture column gown.

LILY COLLINS

The only thing bolder than Lily Collins’s beauty looks, are her standout style choices. She teamed her ever-changing hairstyles with a sheer Prabal Gurung dress, flirty Miu Miu mini, princess-style Ralph and Russo Couture gown and a trendy Johanna Ortiz striped and sequin outfit.

NICOLE KIDMAN

We said it once and we’ll say it again: Nicole Kidman dominates at Cannes. Ever since 1992, she’s been a red carpet style star and this year she’s keeping her reign as “best dressed” thanks to her voluminous Calvin Klein by Appointment dress, green moss-like Christian Dior Couture A-line and metallic Rodarte midi moment.

JESSICA CHASTAIN

As a jury member Jessica Chastain has been to every important event at Cannes, and definitely dressed to impress in her candy apple green Dior coat dress, embroidered Alexander McQueen gown, plunging Ralph Lauren number and bright red jumpsuit.

SARA SAMPAIO

And finally, Sara Sampaio packed so many head-turning looks, in her custom sheer Francesco Scognamiglio gown, geometric-print Balmain gown, shimmery pantsuit and beaded Zuhair Murad Couture ball gown, that it’s impossible to pick a favorite.

Who do you think is the best dressed star on the Cannes red carpet?