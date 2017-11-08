Shop the High-Fashion Boots Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and More Stars Are Loving

It’s officially that time of year when you’ll want to exclusively wear boots from here until spring. And in case you already shopped the best boots on sale and the best blister-free options, we’re bringing you up to speed on one more important category — the ultra-luxe boot selection.

Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Millie Bobby Brown and many more have been stepping out in the coolest boot styles of the season. And while they aren’t exactly budget-friendly, the splurge will pay off. Just think — for as often as you’ll be in them this season, the cost per wear will be mere pennies in the end. Below, see the designer brands stars love and find out where to pick up a pair for yourself.

Kendall Jenner was spotted out at a L.A. Clippers game in her signature courtside style — wearing a pair of ridiculously crazy shoes. Those sparkly knee-highs (that most likely blinded the players) are $10,000 Saint Laurent “Niki” boots that just about every star in Hollywood owns and are pure magic for the KiraKira app.

Not surprisingly, style setter Céline Dion was one of the first to step out in the boots this summer. Then Cardi B wore a pair during her VMA pre-show performance in August. Kim Zolciak Biermann appeared on Watch What Happens Live in the boots in October, and not too long after, her Real Housewives of Atalanta nemesis Nene Leakes wore the same pair, on the same show!

To add to the style déjà vu you’re experience, we’d like to point out that Kendall was previously spotted in the boots last week when she attended her birthday dinner in the sparkly shoes.

Buy It! Saint Laurent Niki Crystal Embellished Boot, $10,000; nordstrom.com

In other shoe news, Rihanna “rocked Tom Ford” in her head-to-toe denim ensemble featuring a cropped jacket, mini skirt and knee-high cap-toe boots. And while this particular pair won’t hit stores until spring 2018, but you can shop a similar style here to hold you over.

If you want to look as cool as Millie Bobby Brown in real life (who doesn’t?), then you need a pair of these edgy Giuseppe Zanotti lace-up ankle boots. But to start your edgy “Eleven during season 2 of Stranger Things” makeover, you have to buy now because sizes are going fast!

Buy It! Giuseppe Zanotti Kamilya leather-trimmed satin ankle boots, $1,495; net-a-porter.com

Blake Lively had a whirlwind press tour for her new movie All I See Is You, changing seven times in 24 hours, which means you probably missed these mesh and floral-print Christian Louboutin knee-high boots when she darted past the paps en route to her next outfit change.

Similar Style: Christian Louboutin Miss Tennis Embroidered Lace Red Sole Bootie,995; neimanmarcus.com

Similar Style: Gianvito Rossi Rennes Kyoto-Floral-Print Jacquard Satin Cuissard Boots, $1,795; barneys.com

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd has been spotted in these Stuart Weitzman boots everywhere and we think we know why — the kitten heels help all that strutting she does on the street.

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman The Clingy Bootie, $575; stuartweitzman.com

And finally, Danielle Haim (right), of the band, Haim, found a fresh and funky way to amp up the white boot trend with her floral-embellished pair by Gucci.

Buy It! Gucci Fosca Floral Embellished Pointy Toe Boot, $2,500; nordstrom.com