Lorde, Daisy Ridley and More Celebrities Who've Opened Up About Their Acne

It’s hard to imagine that celebrities have to deal with the same acne and blemish troubles as the rest of the world. After all, they have access to top-of-the-line treatments and the best of the best products — they’re probably covered at all times, right? Well, more and more stars have been speaking out about their skincare struggles. From pimple flare-ups to lifelong battles with acne, stars are getting candid about skincare. And their stories are so relatable and inspiring, we gathered them all up right here.

Lorde

NEUHAUSEN, GERMANY - JUNE 25: Lorde performs during the third day of the Southside festival on June 25, 2017 in Neuhausen, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Redferns)

In an Instagram story, the singer opened up about her “years and years and years”-long acne battle to let people know — she’s tired of their skincare advice. She said she’s tried “all the drugs” and “all the things,” and does not need to hear any more remedies from people, thanks anyways.

She imitated a clueless advice-giver: “You know what worked for me? Moisturizing! Make a mask out of honey, greek yogurt and avocado. All you need to do is buy an apricot scrub! Coconut oil – the secret is coconut oil!”

But the worst comment she could ever hear is when people think it all stems from poor hygiene. “Do you wash your face? It’s like, yes, I wash my face, I’m just genetically cursed,” she said.

Daisy Ridley

In 2016, the Star Wars star opened up on Instagram about how her struggle with endometriosis deeply affects her skin and in turn, her self esteem. During her nine-year battle dealing the the disorder her skin was “the worst.” And despite “hating” to wear makeup, she felt like she can’t leave the house without it.

“I’ve tried everything: products, antibiotics, more products, more antibiotics and all that did was left my body in a bit of a mess. Finally found out I have polycystic ovaries and that’s why it’s bad. I can safely say feeling so self conscious has left my confidence in tatters.”

Kendall Jenner

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

After receiving negative criticism on social media for her acne at the 2018 Golden Globes, the model shut down the critics by writing: “never let that s— stop you!”

Her comment was a response to a supportive Twitter fan who wrote: “Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand.”

Mandy Moore

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mandy Moore was genetically blessed to have perfect skin throughout her teenage years, but was “traumatized” when she got acne as an adult. “People were always very complimentary about my skin,” she told PEOPLE. “But that made it all the more traumatizing when I hit 22 or 23, and out of nowhere, my skin started breaking out literally overnight.”

She saw several different dermatologists, a allergist and sampled everything from expensive treatments to drugstore products but nothing was helping. “I was really weirded out,” she said.

The only thing that helped Moore was once a girlfriend recommended Proactiv. “I thought, ‘Really? I saw the infomercials all the time, and thought it wouldn’t be specific enough to treat my problem.’ It ended up being the only thing that worked,” she said.

Alicia Keys

We all know Keys as the glowing, dewy face behind the no makeup movement, but back when she first made it big, she was struggling with blemishes.

“It took me forever to get this skin. I mean, I know how it feels to have a face full of bumps and pimples,” she told Elle UK. “I lived through that in the public eye. But when I first got pregnant [six years ago with her son, Egypt] I started to eliminate dairy from my diet and drank a lot more water, which made a huge difference to my skin.”

Bella Thorne

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards

The actress is very candid about her acne struggles on social media and opened up to PeopleStyle in 2017 about her skin self-consciousness. “[Having acne] really stresses me out, but my sister Dani always reminds me, ‘It’s okay!’ She always cheers me up when I see it so that I don’t immediately think negative thoughts,” she says.

As a way to help others dealing with similar issues, she teamed up with Bioré Skincare for a new acne line last year.”Especially with my acne, I just want to help kids with acne and any type of face dysmorphia … problems because I think so many people go through it and it’s such a big thing and people don’t talk about it,” she said.

Ruby Rose

Rose decided to speak up about her skincare troubles after receiving social media backlash about her acne at the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere. “Yeah it sucks.. for me, I don’t see how it’s bothering so many others? But I’m a human. It happens.. one side of my face is clear and the other is a mess,” Rose wrote.

She contact her dermatologist who said the blemishes were caused from the bacteria on her phone after doing interviews for her new film and from a reaction she had to hotel pillowcases. So to all the hurtful comments she received, she wrote: “This acne belongs to me, not them, and you are welcome to it,” she said after the Pitch Perfect 3 Australian premiere. “I never thought I’d see the day I’d leave my beautiful country bawling my eyes out … when I was so excited to come home.”

Olivia Munn

Dan MacMedan/Getty

After battling acne as a teen, the actress was shocked to see it return as an adult. She had a serious flare up while shooting Deliver Us From Evil, and had “massive” cystic acne on her neck, cheek and forehead. She went “full force” trying to get rid of it with acupuncture, pills and steroid injections from a dermatologist but nothing seemed to cure it.

“The [pimples] go down temporarily, but if they give you too much or they get into a wrong spot it collapses your skin. So it can give you acne craters. And I actually got one, but thankfully my collagen reproduced. That really sucked and it didn’t work.” She eventually gave Proactiv+ a try and she said it cleared up within two weeks.

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson/Instagram

And maybe the most “real” reaction to acne from a celeb was when Paris Jackson made a perfect comparison for it: “don’t be insecure about your acne or stretch marks. you know what else has spots? pizza. and everyone loves pizza,” the star tweeted.