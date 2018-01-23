Style
Ready? Okay! Jenna Dewan Tatum, Fergie & More Celebs Who Were Once Cheerleaders
We bet these stars had way more school spirit than you did
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
JENNA DEWAN TATUM
The pro dancer threw it way back by posting a pic from her "Texas high school cheerleader days."
REESE WITHERSPOON
The Oscar winner was on top of the world … or at least on top of the pyramid. "#TBT to my days as a proud General," she wrote, captioning her cute throwback snap on Instagram.
FERGIE
Back in 1992, the crooner spent her days smiling and shaking her pom-poms at football games as a cheerleader at Glen. A. Wilson High School.
EVE LONGORIA
Years before landing her career-making role on Desperate Housewives, Longoria cheered for Roy Miller High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, as well as for Texas A&M-Kingsville in college.
SANDRA BULLOCK
Need proof the Oscar winner is totally ageless? Look no further than her high school yearbook photo.
KELLY RIPA
Reminiscing about her cheerleading days, the Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost admitted her beauty choices were rather questionable. "I had tanorexia," Ripa said, adding that she also had "hair as big as it could possibly get."
CAMERON DIAZ
The actress-turned-author was part of the pep squad at Long Beach Polytechnic High School.
HALLE BERRY
She did it all! On top of bringing her infectious energy to school events, the actress also worked on the school newspaper and served as prom queen.
DAKOTA FANNING
At the height of her film career, the young actress decided to take a break to go to New York University, where she joined the cheerleading squad and was voted homecoming queen.
BROOKLYN DECKER
The actress and model was full of school spirit as a high school cheerleader — more than a decade before making a splash on Netflix's Grace and Frankie.