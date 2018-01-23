Ready? Okay! Jenna Dewan Tatum, Fergie & More Celebs Who Were Once Cheerleaders

Style

Jenna Dewan Tatum, Fergie & More Celebs Who Were Once Cheerleaders

Jenna Dewan Tatum/Instagram

JENNA DEWAN TATUM

The pro dancer threw it way back by posting a pic from her "Texas high school cheerleader days."

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

REESE WITHERSPOON

The Oscar winner was on top of the world … or at least on top of the pyramid. "#TBT to my days as a proud General," she wrote, captioning her cute throwback snap on Instagram.

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

FERGIE

Back in 1992, the crooner spent her days smiling and shaking her pom-poms at football games as a cheerleader at Glen. A. Wilson High School.

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

EVE LONGORIA

Years before landing her career-making role on Desperate Housewives, Longoria cheered for Roy Miller High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, as well as for Texas A&M-Kingsville in college.

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

SANDRA BULLOCK

Need proof the Oscar winner is totally ageless? Look no further than her high school yearbook photo.

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

KELLY RIPA

Reminiscing about her cheerleading days, the Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost admitted her beauty choices were rather questionable. "I had tanorexia," Ripa said, adding that she also had "hair as big as it could possibly get."

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

CAMERON DIAZ

The actress-turned-author was part of the pep squad at Long Beach Polytechnic High School.

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

HALLE BERRY

She did it all! On top of bringing her infectious energy to school events, the actress also worked on the school newspaper and served as prom queen.

Pacific Coast News

DAKOTA FANNING

At the height of her film career, the young actress decided to take a break to go to New York University, where she joined the cheerleading squad and was voted homecoming queen. 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

BROOKLYN DECKER

The actress and model was full of school spirit as a high school cheerleader — more than a decade before making a splash on Netflix's Grace and Frankie.

