Here’s All of the Inspiration You Need Before Dyeing Your Hair Pink For Spring
Whether you want to go bright magenta or pale pink, let these stars guide you — because if Kanye West has done it, you can too
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
SUKI WATERHOUSE
The most recent star to go pink did so with blonde roots that intensified to a bold neon hue at the tips.
ASHLEY BENSON
As if wrapping Pretty Little Liars wasn't reason enough to make a major mane change, Ashley told PeopleStyle that her birthday also made her want to dye.
TROIAN BELLISARIO
PLL costar Troian also used the show's en as an opportunity to dip-dye her ends a bold shade of magenta.
RUBY ROSE
As if her piecey pixie wasn't edgy enough, Ruby dyed her strands bright fuchsia.
CATE BLANCHETT
Pink hair is chic: just ask Cate, who paired the look with matching frames.
HAILEY BALDWIN
Blonde hair is practically begging for a wash of highlighter pink, a fact that Hailey knows all too well.
KYLIE JENNER
The biggest color chameleon of them all has obviously dabbled in rosy tones, thanks to her robust wig collection.
KANYE WEST
And just in case you needed further convincing, bubblegum-colored hair dye is Kanye-approved. Need we say more?
