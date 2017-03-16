Style

Here’s All of the Inspiration You Need Before Dyeing Your Hair Pink For Spring

Whether you want to go bright magenta or pale pink, let these stars guide you — because if Kanye West has done it, you can too

By @jillianruffo

Suki Waterhouse/Instagram

SUKI WATERHOUSE

The most recent star to go pink did so with blonde roots that intensified to a bold neon hue at the tips. 

Ashley Benson/Instagram

ASHLEY BENSON

As if wrapping Pretty Little Liars wasn't reason enough to make a major mane change, Ashley told PeopleStyle that her birthday also made her want to dye. 

Troian Bellisario/Instagram

TROIAN BELLISARIO

PLL costar Troian also used the show's en as an opportunity to dip-dye her ends a bold shade of magenta.

Source: Ruby Rose/Instagram
Source: Ruby Rose/Instagram

RUBY ROSE

As if her piecey pixie wasn't edgy enough, Ruby dyed her strands bright fuchsia.

Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock

CATE BLANCHETT

Pink hair is chic: just ask Cate, who paired the look with matching frames.

Source Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

HAILEY BALDWIN

Blonde hair is practically begging for a wash of highlighter pink, a fact that Hailey knows all too well.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

KYLIE JENNER

The biggest color chameleon of them all has obviously dabbled in rosy tones, thanks to her robust wig collection.

SplashNews

KANYE WEST

And just in case you needed further convincing, bubblegum-colored hair dye is Kanye-approved. Need we say more?

