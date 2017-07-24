Going Gray? So Are Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Who Have Confessed to Covering Up Their Silver Strands

JENNIFER LOPEZ

As People's World's Most Beautiful woman in 2011, Jennifer, now 48, revealed that she went gray in her 20s.

"I was prematurely gray at 23. I have to have [my roots] touched up every couple of weeks. I'm kind of tempted to one day just let it go. It'd be kind of exciting! Maybe someday we'll go really far away for like two months and I'm just going to see what it looks like."