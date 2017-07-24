Style
Going Gray? So Are Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars Who Have Confessed to Covering Up Their Silver Strands
See which stars admit to having — and hiding — their grays
By Jillian Ruffo
CHARLIZE THERON
"I’m very gray," the star told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, adding that her hair changed shades shade prematurely.
JENNIFER LOPEZ
As People's World's Most Beautiful woman in 2011, Jennifer, now 48, revealed that she went gray in her 20s.
"I was prematurely gray at 23. I have to have [my roots] touched up every couple of weeks. I'm kind of tempted to one day just let it go. It'd be kind of exciting! Maybe someday we'll go really far away for like two months and I'm just going to see what it looks like."
JAIMIE ALEXANDER
"I started getting some gray hair," Jaimie told People of finding her first gray pieces. "I was like, 'sweet check it out' and everyone is like, 'why are you pointing that out?' They were teasing me that more were going to come back and I was like, 'I think I would look pretty boss with gray hair. Why not?'"
CHRISTIE BRINKLEY
"I only have a few gray hairs," the 63-year-old model told People in 2014. "My mom only had a few gray hairs too. I have them where I part my hair. I'm actually going to try and switch my part to the other side because I have no gray hairs there--and it's thicker on this side."
NAOMIE HARRIS
Naomie says her gray hair was brought on by a traumatic moment. The star told People, "I actually had a car accident and when I woke up the next day I had loads of gray hair which I didn't have before," she said, adding that she finds her gray hairs "incredibly annoying." "I hate it, I keep plucking them out, dying them, I hate them."
SUSAN SARANDON
"I have a little tiny bit of gray hair but some of my sisters that are really blessed with really thick, fabulous hair turned gray much faster," the 70-year-old actress told People. "So mine was really late, really really late. I'd like it if it was a really dramatic streak like in 101 Dalmatians, one of those things, I think that would be cool but at the moment I don't really think I have enough to go gray and mean it. That's going to be a little while coming I think."
JENNIFER ANISTON
“I found a really long gray hair, and it kind of flipped me out,” Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres before her 40th birthday. “It’s not my first, but it’s the fact that it was so long. I was like, ‘Oh that’s been there. How many others are there, and what does that mean?' It actually brought me to tears, slightly.”
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
"I was like, 'Yes! I'm grown up!!' But I do go to a person and have the gray hairs dyed," the actress said of her silver strands. "I'm not ready to embrace them that much."
SHAY MITCHELL
"I've definitely found a gray hair, probably like five of them," Mitchell told People. "I call them like wisdom hairs. Like more wisdom, great. You can't freak out about it. I am getting older. I am happy. You know what that means? I have more experiences. It's made me even more old to who I was yesterday like cool. I don't ever really freak out about them. Plus if you don't like it, then dye your hair, no problem."
MATT DAMON
"I do have the salt and pepper," the actor told People in 2012. "The last movie that I had my hair was We Bought a Zoo, but they dyed the gray out for that. The studio was like, 'no gray hair.' And I was like, 'I like my gray hair, I'm proud of it.' My 'salt and pepper' I like to say to my daughters. I point out all the gray and I'm like, 'you did this and you did this and you did this.' They really think it's funny."
GWYNETH PALTROW
"I am 44 years old. Of course I have wrinkles [and] gray hair. But I genuinely love it. This is who I am, and these years to get me here were hard-won years," Gwyneth told People.
CINDY CRAWFORD
For Crawford, gray hair isn't an issue -- thanks to a lot of quality time with her colorist. "Oh my gosh, I have no idea what my actual color of my hair would be now because I have it colored," she told People. "I don't want to see [gray hairs] so I color my hair. But I try to color my hair so that it looks natural."
LUCY HALE
"It's so funny because I still look like I'm 17 years old, but while I was on the set of PLL last year my hairstylist told me I had a gray hair," Hale, 28, revealed to People in 2015. "I was like, 'get it out!'"
SELMA BLAIR
After being spotted with her overgrown gray roots showing, Blair defended her strands in an Instagram photo, adding "exquisite hats" to her list of things to wear. The star added, “I think I have a fantasy I will grow my hair gloriously gray. But it doesn’t seem a real option."