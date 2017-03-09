Khloé Kardashian and Other Celebs Who Wore Red in Honor of International Women's Day

Whether you spent yesterday on strike, at your job working harder than ever, or simply studiously avoiding the news cycle altogether, hopefully everyone out there spent yesterday celebrating the bipartisan belief that all of the women in your life are totally awesome. And if waving your picket signs or missing a day’s paycheck was too much to ask, there was an even easier way to show your support for all those hardworking ladies out there on International Women’s Day with strike organizers encouraging everyone to wear red in a show of solidarity. A choice celebs from Khloé Kardashian to Emma Watson chose to engage in, spreading a little feminism to all of their followers.

To express her support for the national holiday and equality movement, Khloé donned a bright red bandage dress with a deep plunging V-neck and choker collar. She paired the pro-lady ensemble with tousled blonde hair and some subtly bronzed makeup, captioning the shot simply with the hashtag #InternationalWomensDay and a heart. And she wasn’t the only celeb who showed her support for women via her choice in fashion.

Thank you Los Angeles!!! 🚨🚨🚨 @kongskullislandmovie #internationalwomensday A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

Brie Larson also wore a shimmering red gown to the premiere of her new film Kong: Skull Island, telling reports on the red carpet that she was doing so on behalf of the holiday.

International Women's Day is meant to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political successes of women while urging more gender equality! Today I wear red as I stand in solidarity with my sisters all over the world! Honored to speak today on a panel discussion on women in the workforce for #IWD2017! #EvaLongoriaCollection A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:17am PST

Eva Longoria also made a point of highlighting the vibrant red top she was wearing yesterday from her own collection, writing on Instagram, “International Women’s Day is meant to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political successes of women while urging more gender equality! Today I wear red as I stand in solidarity with my sisters all over the world! Honored to speak today on a panel discussion on women in the workforce for #IWD2017!”

Wearing red in support of #DayWithoutaWoman. Let's make our voices heard today and every day. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/XZq4Kg1lHL — Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) March 8, 2017

Likewise, Jaimie Alexander shared on Twitter the red jumpsuit with a crossover halter neckline she wore in honor of the occasion.

And Issa Rae proved that even for those who have to be at work, the color is still an easy way for everyone to show their support, gathering all of the writers for her Golden Globe-nominated HBO show Insecure to show off their finest crimson apparel.

At work to support my bad*ss boss lady and all the women in our work world but I'm wearing red in solidarity with my sisters! #ADayWithoutAWoman #womensmarch #Resist A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Kerry Washington also had to be at work on Wednesday, but took a moment for a mini photo shoot, showing off her red sweatsuit and Day Without a Woman merch.

Emma Watson doubled-down on her advocacy for the day, not only wearing a red sweater and jaunty beret, but also taking to the streets of New York City to hide copies of feminist tomes, like Gloria Steinam’s book My Life on the Road, at various iconic women’s monuments around the city.

And Anne Hathaway wore her politics and activism on her sleeve in a flowy red Adeam dress, making an impassioned speech about maternity leave and motherhood at the United Nations. She told guests in attendance, “The assumption and common practice that women and girls look after the home and the family is a stubborn and very real stereotype that not only discriminates against women, but limits men’s participation and connection within the family and society. Why do we continue to undervalue fathers and overburden mothers? Paid parental leave is not about taking days off work. It’s about creating the freedom to define roles, to choose how to invest time and to establish new positive cycles of behavior.”

How did you celebrate International Women’s Day? Sound off below!