We know by now that celebrities don’t dress for the season (just take Gigi Hadid’s recent long pants streak during a N.Y.C. summer heat wave!). So it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that so many celebs are season-pushing right now. But what is surprising? They’re all reaching for the exact same menswear-inspired outfit!

All summer long we’ve spotted star after star putting their own personal spin on the gray plaid suit. Cara Delevingne and Cate Blanchett both chose to wear the trend to big media events on the same weekend (Delevingne wore her suit to a London photo call for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and Blanchett wore hers to Comic-Con).

While Priyanka Chopra and Sophia Bush deconstructed the menswear trend for a more avant-garde vibe. Chopra tapped into the shoulder-cutout trend with her detached sleeves, while Bush chose a culotte pant with the celeb-loved white pump.

While it’s clear that plaid — specifically gray plaid suits — will be the hottest trend for fall (Bella Hadid’s already been spotted in the pattern numerous times) we know it’s hard to pull off the look in the sweltering summer sun. And that’s why we’re taking a styling cue from Phoebe Tonkin and Kourtney Kardashian, who just this week, both styled their oversize blazer with a pair of short-shorts.

To get a jump start on the fall season, we found the three core pieces you need in your wardrobe come autumn — an oversize plaid jacket, fitted trousers and versatile pencil skirt. Wear them separately this summer to warm up to rocking the full head-to-toe look come fall.

