Stars Love Rihanna's Fenty Puma Line: Shop Their Favorite Pieces!

As a celebrity designer, the only real way to know that you’ve made it is when equally famous faces can’t stop wearing your pieces. Kanye West’s Yeezy shoes are a major hit in Hollywood. Victoria Beckham’s items are all over red carpet. And Rihanna is the latest designer conquering street style. Mariah Carey just stepped out wearing the Fenty Puma sneaker bootie (during a workout no less) making her the latest fan to join Rihanna’s very large, very loyal following.

Rihanna regrammed Carey after seeing her series of Instagram pics during a workout at Gunnar Fitness writing, “Yo I made it!!!” Carey was working up a sweat wearing a shrunken track jacket, black underwear, fishnet stockings and sky-high stiletto booties from Rihanna’s line. And as the singer demonstrated in her Instagram video, they’re not only stylish, they make perfect Stairmaster posing skills

Buy It! Fenty Puma by Rihanna suede sneaker bootie, $600; neimanmarcus.com

Running amok. @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:18pm PST

Bella Hadid was another famous face who donned the booties, wearing them in her Love Magazine advent calendar video.

@bellahadid is rocking Yellow High Heel Leather Sneakers 🔥 @badgalriri x @puma #rihanna #puma #PUMAbyRihanna #ForeverFaster #FENTYxPUMA A photo posted by PUMA by Rihanna (@pumabyrihanna) on Dec 1, 2016 at 12:22pm PST

And American’s Got Talent‘s Mel B teamed her white boots the same way as Carey, with a pair of fishnet tights.

@officialmelb is wearing White High Heel Leather Sneaker! You can purchase yours on madisonstyle.com! Link in bio. #rihanna #puma #PUMAbyRihanna #ForeverFaster #FENTYXPUMA A photo posted by PUMA by Rihanna (@pumabyrihanna) on Oct 24, 2016 at 12:48pm PDT

Next up, Fenty Puma creeper shoes. This was the design that earned Rihanna Footwear News’ Shoe of the Year award in 2016 and sparked the hottest street style sneaker of the season (sorry Yeezys!). Cara Delevingne, Sofia Richie, Joan Smalls, Madonna and many, many others are all loyal fans.

It originally launched in the fall of 2015, and has since been reissued in velvet (which you can still snag today!).

Buy It! Puma by Rihanna “Creeper” sneaker, $149.95; nordstrom.com

Get #THECREEPER in original colorways, restocked today at PUMA.com/Rihanna! A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 29, 2016 at 6:02am PDT

@joansmalls in her Pink/Green Creepers🎀 @badgalriri x @puma #rihanna #puma #PUMAbyRihanna #THECREEPER #ForeverFaster #FENTYXPUMA A photo posted by PUMA by Rihanna (@pumabyrihanna) on Jul 25, 2016 at 8:58am PDT

@madonna is creepin👟 @badgalriri x @puma #rihanna #puma #PUMAbyRihanna #THECREEPER #FENTYXPUMA #ForeverFaster A photo posted by PUMA by Rihanna (@pumabyrihanna) on Jun 23, 2016 at 12:04am PDT

And finally, another beloved piece is the Rising Sun lacing sweatshirt. Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Sofia Richie were all early fans of the sexy cropped hoodie. And they’ve made this style so popular, there’s currently a max quantity of two pieces per order on puma.com!

Buy It! Fenty Puma rising sun lacing sweatshirt, $150; puma.com

Kylie is wearing White Rising Sun Jacket from #FENTYXPUMA Link in bio to shop! @badgalriri x @puma #rihanna #puma #PUMAbyRihanna #ForeverFaster A photo posted by PUMA by Rihanna (@pumabyrihanna) on Sep 14, 2016 at 11:48pm PDT

@bellahadid is wearing "white rising sun track jacket" from #FENTYXPUMA collection. @badgalriri x @puma #rihanna #puma #PUMAbyRihanna #ForeverFaster A photo posted by PUMA by Rihanna (@pumabyrihanna) on Sep 8, 2016 at 6:47am PDT

Get yours on madisonstyle.com Link in bio! @badgalriri x @puma #rihanna #puma #PUMAbyRihanna #ForeverFaster #FENTYXPUMA A photo posted by PUMA by Rihanna (@pumabyrihanna) on Sep 16, 2016 at 10:57am PDT

Once you get all three items into your shopping cart, you’ll want to catch Rihanna’s Fenty Puma fall 2017 runway show, which according to WWD is showing in Paris for the second time in a row. It will take place during Paris Fashion Week in the beginning of March at the same fancy location as before, the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild. And it will no doubt produce more trendy styles with a new slew of celeb fans.

Which celeb-loved Fenty Puma item is your favorite?