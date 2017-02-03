People

Style

Stars Love Rihanna's Fenty Puma Line: Shop Their Favorite Pieces!

By @ckcolleen

Updated

Bill Davila/StarTraks

As a celebrity designer, the only real way to know that you’ve made it is when equally famous faces can’t stop wearing your pieces. Kanye West’s Yeezy shoes are a major hit in Hollywood. Victoria Beckham’s items are all over red carpet. And Rihanna is the latest designer conquering street style. Mariah Carey just stepped out wearing the Fenty Puma sneaker bootie (during a workout no less) making her the latest fan to join Rihanna’s very large, very loyal following.

Mariah Carey/Instagram

Rihanna regrammed Carey after seeing her series of Instagram pics during a workout at Gunnar Fitness writing, “Yo I made it!!!” Carey was working up a sweat wearing a shrunken track jacket, black underwear, fishnet stockings and sky-high stiletto booties from Rihanna’s line. And as the singer demonstrated in her Instagram video, they’re not only stylish, they make perfect Stairmaster posing skills

Buy It! Fenty Puma by Rihanna suede sneaker bootie, $600; neimanmarcus.com

Running amok. @gunnarfitness

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Bella Hadid was another famous face who donned the booties, wearing them in her Love Magazine advent calendar video.

And American’s Got Talent‘s Mel B teamed her white boots the same way as Carey, with a pair of fishnet tights.

Next up, Fenty Puma creeper shoes. This was the design that earned Rihanna Footwear News’ Shoe of the Year award in 2016 and sparked the hottest street style sneaker of the season (sorry Yeezys!). Cara Delevingne, Sofia Richie, Joan Smalls, Madonna and many, many others are all loyal fans.

It originally launched in the fall of 2015, and has since been reissued in velvet (which you can still snag today!).

Buy It! Puma by Rihanna “Creeper” sneaker, $149.95; nordstrom.com

Get #THECREEPER in original colorways, restocked today at PUMA.com/Rihanna!

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

@madonna is creepin👟 @badgalriri x @puma #rihanna #puma #PUMAbyRihanna #THECREEPER #FENTYXPUMA #ForeverFaster

A photo posted by PUMA by Rihanna (@pumabyrihanna) on

And finally, another beloved piece is the Rising Sun lacing sweatshirt. Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Sofia Richie were all early fans of the sexy cropped hoodie. And they’ve made this style so popular, there’s currently a max quantity of two pieces per order on puma.com!

Buy It! Fenty Puma rising sun lacing sweatshirt, $150; puma.com

Get yours on madisonstyle.com Link in bio! @badgalriri x @puma #rihanna #puma #PUMAbyRihanna #ForeverFaster #FENTYXPUMA

A photo posted by PUMA by Rihanna (@pumabyrihanna) on

Once you get all three items into your shopping cart, you’ll want to catch Rihanna’s Fenty Puma fall 2017 runway show, which according to WWD is showing in Paris for the second time in a row. It will take place during Paris Fashion Week in the beginning of March at the same fancy location as before, the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild. And it will no doubt produce more trendy styles with a new slew of celeb fans.

Which celeb-loved Fenty Puma item is your favorite?