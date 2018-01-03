There may not have been many red carpet events to attend over the holiday break, but that didn’t mean celebrities put their designer items away. A slew of stars ascended onto the ritzy ski town of Aspen, Colorado and and packed only their most high-end designs. From Chanel ski suits to Jimmy Choo moon boots, we rounded up every ridiculously expensive things celebs wore on the slopes.

Mariah Carey

BackGrid

Mariah Carey spent Christmas in Aspen, Colorado with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and wore her designer snow suit right off the slopes and into the streets. The star was dressed in a sea green, pink, and white Chanel ski suit (which is currently available on Poshmark for $1,200) worn with a pink scarf and white Dior snow boots (that are from a number of seasons ago, but are available on Poshmark for $195).

Mariah Carey Twitter

Her apreś-ski outfit appeared drastically more low-key when she paired black leggings with a short-sleeve $20 Tupac Shakur “Thug Life” T-shirt – but because she’s Mariah, she added another pair of Dior snow boots and plenty of diamonds.

Ariana Grande

The pop star wore the perfect ski jacket that’s both flirty and functional in her vintage Versace find. Her stylist, Law Roach, explained on Instagram that it was part of the brand’s 1992 collection and was modeled on the runway by Christy Turlington (see the pic here!).

(Speaking of vintage ski style, if Carey’s green-and-pink get-up gave you a blast from the past, it’s probably because you’re thinking of Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen’s color-blocking ski suits from their 2002 film, Getting There – a favorite, we imagine, of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld.)



RELATED: New Year’s Eve Style Stars! See the Sexiest, Sparkliest and Most Skin-Baring Celebrity Looks

Paris Hilton

Hilton had a vacation to remember when her boyfriend, Chris Zylka, popped the question on the slopes of Aspen with a whooping 20-carat diamond that’s estimated to cost about $2 million. During the momentous occasion, she wore a silver star-print ski suit with an embellished cap and Lange ski boots ($349.95) – plus some fingerless gloves designed to show off that massive rock.

Nina Dobrev

BACKGRID

Dobrev’s rainbow-striped jacket ensured her all-white ensemble would stand out in the snowy mountains, while her $750 Jimmy Choo moon boots kept her nice and warm and her $225 Westward Leaning shades shielded her eyes from any glare on the slopes.

Rita Ora

It’s nearly 2018 A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Dec 31, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

And lastly, Ora bundled up in an Elizabeth and James cream hoodie ($495) and matching sweatpants ($275) under a fuzzy white poncho and Prada fanny pack ($840) during her stay in Aspen.